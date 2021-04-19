DEAD LIES World Premiere to be Presented at Queen's Theatre Barnstaple

Following last week's cast reveal of crime novelist Hillary Bonner's debut play Dead Lies, producers RED Entertainment have released the first confirmed dates on its maiden tour. Headlined by Clive Mantle, Dead Lies is a contemporary political thriller that twists and turns keeping the audience on the edge of their seats from beginning to end. Dead Lies will receive its world premiere run at The Queen's Theatre, Barnstaple (14-19 September 2021). It will continue with weekly engagements at the Forum Theatre, Malvern (21 - 25 September), Lichfield Garrick (28 September - 3 October), Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield (5 - 9 October), King's Theatre, Portsmouth (19 - 23 October) and Peterborough New Theatre (26-30 October). Further dates and venues are in the process of being added to the tour and will be announced at a later date.

Dead Lies is directed by Joe Harmston (The Lover and The Collection, Donmar Warehouse; The Father, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry). The cast includes Clive Mantle (Casualty, Holby City, Game of Thrones), Harriet Thorpe (Absolutely Fabulous, Wicked), John Lyons (A Touch of Frost, The Mousetrap), Jacqueline Leonard (Coronation Street), Patrick Pearson (The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel) and Ashford Campbell (9 to 5 the Musical, Dreamgirls, The X Factor) Further casting to be announced.

RED Entertainment approached current Queen's Theatre operator Selladoor Venues about opening the show in the 640-seat venue due its geographical and factual relevance to the script. Much of the plays action takes place in North Devon whilst the Queen's Theatre itself features in the play, providing the backdrop to some of its most dramatic scenes. Although not based on one of this country's most notorious scandals that saw Barnstaple MP Jeremy Thorpe disgraced and stripped of the Liberal Party Leadership, one can't help but draw parallels between the facts of the real-life scandal and the fiction of Dead Lies. It's no artistic coincidence that North Devon culture heavily influences the script, far from it. It was the natural choice for Bonner who was born and raised in North Devon, only leaving to pursue her illustrious and highly successful Fleet Street career. A career which culminated in her becoming Showbiz Editor on three national newspapers! Opening night of Dead Lies will see Bonner's theatrical journey turn full circle as her first experience of live theatre was as a small child sat in the stalls at the Queen's.

Mark Farley, Director of the Queens Theatre says:



"We are delighted that we are able to stage the world premiere of Dead Lies prior to its national tour and welcome home it's writer Hilary Bonner. The Queens sits right in the heart of Barnstaple serving the whole of North Devon. With Dead Lies having such strong connections to the local area it will be a must see for our many passionate and loyal theatre goers. Whilst under the management of Selladoor Venues the standard and scale of production that comes to visit has risen dramatically. I have no doubt that Dead Lies, produced by Red Entertainment, will continue this trend."

RED Entertainment Executive Producer Matt Brinkler says:



"As soon as we committed to the tour, I knew the only place Dead Lies could open with its world premiere was the Queen's. North Devon is intrinsic to Hilary's gripping contemporary script and her powerful, dramatic plot will have extra resonance when it plays on the Queen's stage in its opening week. It is so fitting that theatregoers in North Devon get to see Dead Lies on home soil before we share its brilliance with the rest of the UK. This marks a very significant milestone in RED Entertainment's growth and development. It was always my ambition for RED to have a diverse range of genres included within our portfolio of productions and crime thrillers were top of my list to add to our existing shows. Dead Lies will also mark RED Entertainment's first venture into week-long touring, and I couldn't be happier to be entering the arena with a product of such high quality. Every element of the production from calibre of script, cast and the experience of the creatives has surpassed my expectations. I am grateful to those venue managers who have placed their trust in RED to deliver a product that sets new standards in the crime drama touring market. It gives me great pleasure to confirm we are firmly on course to achieve this."

Pre-production for Dead Lies is well under way with tour schedule and casting being completed within the coming weeks ahead of a complete production announcement. For further information and booking details on Dead Lies visit the production website www.deadlies.co.uk