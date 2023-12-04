Current Barbican Arts Centre Chair Tom Sleigh Appointed New Chair of Norwich Theatre

Norwich Theatre has announced Tom Sleigh, current Chair of the Barbican Centre, will be appointed as Chair of Norwich Theatre.

He will work closely in partnership with the Chief Executive and Creative Director of Norwich Theatre, Stephen Crocker to see the creative experience strategy fulfilled, and further its vision well into the future.

Tom will also lead and support the Board of Trustees to fulfil their roles as custodians of the theatre's charitable mission in line with its core purpose.

Tom is currently Director of Corporate Affairs & Community Engagement at the Bank of London and Non-Executive Chair of the Barbican Centre. He took on chairing the Barbican, the largest multi-arts centre in Europe, in 2020 and will complete the maximum permitted term of four years in March 2024. His tenure has seen a major programme of organisational and governance change and kick-started a period of cultural change within the institution. From 2024 he will also be Chair of the Council of Goldsmiths, University of London.

With a wide range of experience in the private and public sector, in corporate affairs and strategy, Tom is well placed to help build on Norwich Theatre's future growth and success.

The recruitment process was a national and international search to find the perfect candidate with the right values alignment, passion, enthusiasm and commitment to Norwich Theatre's vision of providing Creative Experiences for all.

Tom succeeds Michael Newey who will complete his 9-year-tenure in March 2024.

Tom Sleigh, Chair-designate, Norwich Theatre said, “I am honoured to assume the role as Chair of Norwich theatre and look forward to developing the impact of the organisation both regionally, nationally and internationally. I have followed Norwich Theatre's growing presence and position as a cultural change maker within the sector and I'm delighted to bring my learnings from a national level to create greater innovation in this new era at Norwich Theatre.”

Stephen Crocker, Chief Executive and Creative Director, Norwich Theatre said, “I am truly delighted that Tom Sleigh will soon become the next Chair of Norwich Theatre. My team and I are so excited about partnering with him to lead Norwich Theatre into its next chapter and how, through his leadership and along with our passionate and dedicated Trustees, we will together imagine all the impact we might generate through our work well into the future.

“I both thank and congratulate our Board of Trustees for having appointed a new Chair who will bring fundamental continuity to our being a values-led organisation, a major achievement of Michael Newey's tenure as Chair, but also important new ambition and different experience aligned with our new and ambitious vision and strategy and reflecting the different organisation we have become over recent years.”