Critically Acclaimed LGBTQ Play RIOT ACT Announces UK Tour
A powerful verbatim theatre piece exploring the history of the LGBTQ rights movement is returning for a UK tour in 2020, following a successful tour in 2019 and run at the Duchess Theatre in the West End.
Riot Act embarks on a tour coinciding with LGBT History Month, and opens at Liverpool's Epstein Theatre on Wednesday 5 February 2020, before touring to venues across the UK.
The tour visits venues in Harrogate, Bradford, Milford Haven, Cheltenham, Keswick, Newcastle, Doncaster, Bracknell, and London. Further dates will be announced shortly.
Written and performed by Alexis Gregory, Riot Act is a hard-hitting, hilarious and heart-warming solo verbatim piece, taking audiences on a breathtaking journey through six decades of queer history.
The production has been created from the playwright's interviews with Michael-Anthony Nozzi, one of the only remaining Stonewall survivors; Lavinia Co-op, a 1970s London radical drag artist; and Paul Burston, a prominent 1990s AIDS activist.
Provocative, tender, truthful, funny, political and personal, these are stories of queerness, sexuality, activism, addiction, family, childhood, love, sex, drag, community, togetherness, conflict, identity, youth, ageing, loss, fierce queens, and a Hollywood diva.
Riot Act is created and performed by Alexis Gregory, directed by Rikki Beadle-Blair MBE, and is produced by Alexis Gregory and Emmerson & Ward Productions.
Producer Rob Ward commented: "We often feel like in 2019 we have come a long way in terms of LGBTQ+ equality and this is absolutely the case. But with events of the past year from protests outside Birmingham primary schools to homophobic attacks on public transport, Riot Act provides a timely reminder of just how precious these rights are and how passionately they must be defended."
The Riot Act Tour is funded by Arts Council England.
Riot Act is recommended for audiences of 16 years+. Contains themes and language of an adult nature.
RIOT ACT 2020 TOUR LISTINGS
EPSTEIN THEATRE, LIVERPOOL
Thursday 5 February 2020 at 7.30pm
Box Office 0844 888 4411
Harrogate Theatre
Saturday 7 February 2020 at 7:45pm
Box Office 01423 502116
BRADFORD PLAYHOUSE
Sunday 8 February 2020 at 7:30pm
Box Office 01274 800415
TORCH THEATRE, MILFORD HAVEN
Tuesday 11 February 2020 at 7:30pm
Box Office 01646 695267
CHELTENHAM EVERYMAN
Thursday 13 February 2020 at 7:45pm
Box Office 01242 572573
THEATRE BY THE LAKE, KESWICK
Tuesday 18 February 2020 at 7:30pm
Box Office 01768 774411
ON SALE SOON
TURBINE THEATRE, LONDON
Sunday 16 February 2020 at 7.30pm
Box Office 020 7851 0300
ON SALE SOON
LIVE THEATRE, NEWCASTLE
Wednesday 19 February 2020 at 7:30pm
Box Office 0191 232 1232
CAST, DONCASTER
Tuesday 25 February 2020 at 7:15pm
Box Office 01302 303959
SOUTH HILL PARK, BRACKNELL
Thursday 27 February 2020 at 7:30pm
Box Office 01344 484123