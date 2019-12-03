Critically Acclaimed LGBTQ Play RIOT ACT Announces UK Tour

A powerful verbatim theatre piece exploring the history of the LGBTQ rights movement is returning for a UK tour in 2020, following a successful tour in 2019 and run at the Duchess Theatre in the West End.

Riot Act embarks on a tour coinciding with LGBT History Month, and opens at Liverpool's Epstein Theatre on Wednesday 5 February 2020, before touring to venues across the UK.

The tour visits venues in Harrogate, Bradford, Milford Haven, Cheltenham, Keswick, Newcastle, Doncaster, Bracknell, and London. Further dates will be announced shortly.

Written and performed by Alexis Gregory, Riot Act is a hard-hitting, hilarious and heart-warming solo verbatim piece, taking audiences on a breathtaking journey through six decades of queer history.

The production has been created from the playwright's interviews with Michael-Anthony Nozzi, one of the only remaining Stonewall survivors; Lavinia Co-op, a 1970s London radical drag artist; and Paul Burston, a prominent 1990s AIDS activist.

Provocative, tender, truthful, funny, political and personal, these are stories of queerness, sexuality, activism, addiction, family, childhood, love, sex, drag, community, togetherness, conflict, identity, youth, ageing, loss, fierce queens, and a Hollywood diva.

Riot Act is created and performed by Alexis Gregory, directed by Rikki Beadle-Blair MBE, and is produced by Alexis Gregory and Emmerson & Ward Productions.

Producer Rob Ward commented: "We often feel like in 2019 we have come a long way in terms of LGBTQ+ equality and this is absolutely the case. But with events of the past year from protests outside Birmingham primary schools to homophobic attacks on public transport, Riot Act provides a timely reminder of just how precious these rights are and how passionately they must be defended."

The Riot Act Tour is funded by Arts Council England.

Riot Act is recommended for audiences of 16 years+. Contains themes and language of an adult nature.

RIOT ACT 2020 TOUR LISTINGS

EPSTEIN THEATRE, LIVERPOOL

Thursday 5 February 2020 at 7.30pm

Box Office 0844 888 4411

www.epsteinliverpool.co.uk

Saturday 7 February 2020 at 7:45pm

Box Office 01423 502116

www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk

BRADFORD PLAYHOUSE

Sunday 8 February 2020 at 7:30pm

Box Office 01274 800415

www.bradfordplayhouse.org.uk

TORCH THEATRE, MILFORD HAVEN

Tuesday 11 February 2020 at 7:30pm

Box Office 01646 695267

www.torchtheatre.co.uk

CHELTENHAM EVERYMAN

Thursday 13 February 2020 at 7:45pm

Box Office 01242 572573

www.everymantheatre.org.uk

THEATRE BY THE LAKE, KESWICK

Tuesday 18 February 2020 at 7:30pm

Box Office 01768 774411

www.theatrebythelake.com

ON SALE SOON

TURBINE THEATRE, LONDON

Sunday 16 February 2020 at 7.30pm

Box Office 020 7851 0300

www.theturbinetheatre.com

ON SALE SOON

LIVE THEATRE, NEWCASTLE

Wednesday 19 February 2020 at 7:30pm

Box Office 0191 232 1232

www.live.org.uk

CAST, DONCASTER

Tuesday 25 February 2020 at 7:15pm

Box Office 01302 303959

www.castindoncaster.com

SOUTH HILL PARK, BRACKNELL

Thursday 27 February 2020 at 7:30pm

Box Office 01344 484123

www.southhillpark.org.uk





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You