Creatures Comedy Festival Will Kick Off This Summer

Manchester’s only 7 night a week comedy club has announced its inaugural festival bringing a whole host of comics to the Northern Quarter from the 19th to 28th July 2024. Creatures Comedy Festival is Manchester’s first festival with a focus on creating a space outside of London for acts to preview before Edinburgh, giving Manchester residents access to shows before they hit the world’s biggest arts festival in August.

Over ten days, the festival will showcase over 30 shows, including Tom Ward (Live At The Apollo), Ali Woods (Winner of Hackney Empire New Act of the Year 2020), Sashi Perera (Best Newcomer at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2023 nominee), Pierre Novelli (Dave's World’s Most Dangerous Roads, BBC2's The Mash Report , and Comedy Central), Huge Davies (Edinburgh Best Newcomer Nominee), Susie McCabe (Best Scottish Headliner and Best Solo Show in the 2019 Scottish Comedy Awards) and Jordan Brookes (Edinburgh Comedy Awards Best Show Winner). Along with household names the festival will also showcase rising stars of the Northern comedy scene, drawing comedy enthusiasts from far and wide to Manchester’s Northern Quarter.

With a special focus on the hottest comedy talent from the North, the final Sunday also sees the festival programme a northern takeover including Brennan Rhys (Live At The Apollo, Comedy Central) and Harriet Dyer (Comedy Central, Meet The Richardsons, The Russell Howard Hour).

Creatures Comedy Club is proud to be producing its first festival less than 2 years after it started to run nightly shows and hopes to continue expanding to provide a platform for homegrown talent whilst also raising the profile of Manchester’s comedy scene.

Tickets for Sashi Perera: Boundaries are on sale now at https://www.creaturescomedy.com