Creative Team Announced for the World Premiere of THE HAUNTING OF SUSAN A at the King's Head Theatre

Mark Ravenhill and the whole team at the King's Head Theatre have announced details of the exciting new generation of theatre makers attached to the world premiere of his new play The Haunting of Susan A, which will run at the venue - London's oldest pub theatre - from 1 - 26 June 2022 (Press Night: 6 June).

Written as a response to the 50th anniversary celebration of the King's Head Theatre and having celebrated the famous creatives who started their careers at the theatre, like Tom Stoppard, Victoria Wood and Bryony Lavery, Mark Ravenhill premieres his first new play as Artistic Director of The King's Head Theatre, in which he will also perform.

Drawing on the traditions of a classic ghost story, The Haunting of Susan A explores the power of the mind to make the unseen visible and for the cruelty of the past to haunt a room.

With Iman Qureshi as Associate Director and Suzanne Ahmet as Creative Associate, The Haunting of Susan A will be designed by Simon Fraser, with lighting design by Jo Underwood, sound design by Roly Botha. Maddison Parker will be Production Manager, and the Stage Management team will be Jordan Littlewood and Summer Keeling.

Iman Quereshi (she/her) is Associate Director, and is an award-winning LGBT+ writer for stage, screen and radio, and her critically acclaimed The Ministry of Lesbian Affairs is currently playing at Soho Theatre.

Suzanne Ahmet (she/her) is Creative Associate on the project. Suzanne is an Actor working across Stage, Screen and Voice, who most recently played 'Mary Baldwin' in the stage premiere of Marvellous, for The New Vic Theatre.

Simon Fraser (he/them) is Designer, an LGBT+ producer and designer, recent graduate of UAL and design assistant at the Bush Theatre, who is making his professional design debut at the King's Head on this show.

Jo Underwood (they/them) is Lighting Designer. A recent RADA graduate, they have worked across theatre, opera and dance in venues including Soho Upstairs, Above the Stag and various pub theatres. Previous work for the king's head includes La Boheme, also directed by Mark Ravenhill.

Roly Botha (they/them) is the Sound Designer. Roly is a composer and sound designer, and Associate Artist of The PappyShow, whose recent theatrical credits include Orlando at Jermy Street and Coming to England at the Birmingham Rep.

Mark Ravenhill said of the team, "One of the main reasons why I wanted to be artistic director of the Kings Head was the opportunity to work with a new generation of theatre makers. And because Susan A is in many ways such a personal piece - I've written it and am playing myself in it - it's very important to surround myself with new voices to surprise and challenge me. Iman Qureshi provides an insightful outside eye as Associate Director, while Associate Creative Suzanne Ahmet, an actor of fierce intelligence and emotional honesty, is making a vital contribution to the making of the show. With Simon Fraser, Jo Underwood and Roly Botha creating an integrated design of space, light and sound, I believe we have a great team of new talent. If anyone wants to experience the work of the theatre makers of the future I'd encourage them to come along to The Haunting of Susan A."

The King's Head Theatre was established in 1970. Passionate about great theatre, it is known for its challenging work and support of early career artists. The King's Head is committed to fighting prejudice through the work it stages, and the artists and staff it works with. The team believes in fair pay for all on the fringe and create accessible routes for early career artists to stage their work - work they are passionate about.