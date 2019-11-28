Creamfields Arena Headliner Announced: Pendulum - TRINITY

Since storming onto the drum & bass scene nearly two decades ago, Pendulum have arguably become one of the biggest names associated with the genre. But until a few months ago, the original trio of Rob Swire (Anscenic), Gareth McGrillen (Speed) and Paul Harding (El Hornet) hadn't performed live together for over a decade. That was until the TRINITY concept was born, and the trio are now back as one with their brand-new live show, performing Creamfields 2020 on Saturday 29th August.

Pendulum are no strangers to Creamfields having made their debut in 2006 the same year the festival made its home in Daresbury and have performed many times since. However, 2020 will see them unveil TRINITY for the first time at Creamfields bringing with them their infamous large- scale production, live vocals and unleashing some new music to the masses!

Commenting on their return: "We can't wait to headline the Arena at Creamfields next year, we've always had a great time at the festival and we're looking forward to our return in 2020".

Pendulum present TRINITY are the latest act to be added to the bill for Creamfields 2020, the UK's biggest electronic music festival which returns to Cheshire on August Bank Holiday weekend, watch this space for more announcements over the coming months!

Creamfields returns to Daresbury in Cheshire on 27th - 30th August 2020, full line up to be announced. Ticket on sale now www.creamfields.com





