Craig Revel Horwood Adds The Kings Theatre Portsmouth To His All Balls And Glitter Tour

Strictly Come Dancing's Craig Revel Horwood is coming to Portsmouth as part of his debut solo tour, All Balls and Glitter on Sunday June 21 2020.

The choreographer, performer and judge on the smash-hit BBC show will be giving an in-depth insight into his life - from growing up in Australia, to his time in the West End and will be sharing stories and backstage Strictly gossip. Ever the showman, he'll also be performing some of the music that has been the soundtrack to his glittering career.

Craig has added this extra date in Portsmouth to his tour, following a visit to the Kings Theatre in October, where he saw his Strictly friends Ian Waite and Vincent Simone perform in their Ballroom Boys show.

https://kingsportsmouth.co.uk/whatson-event/craig-revel-horwood-all-balls-and-glitter/





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You