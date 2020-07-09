Courtney Stapleton and Joe Griffiths-Brown Help Kids Get Inspired With Golden Toad Theatre

Golden Toad Theatre have gone green in collaboration with West End stars, Courtney Stapleton (Six) and Joe Griffiths-Brown (Hamilton), encouraging children to engage in theatre through song, dance, and a little bit of gardening. With their touring musical stage adaptation of Errol's Garden on hiatus until 2021, the company are keen to still use Gillian Hibbs' award-winning book to help children's creativity bloom with exciting and educational content.

Stapleton and Griffiths-Brown have lent their vocal abilities to an upbeat, pop musical track from the production as part of an interactive music video experience. Children are invited to record themselves singing along with Errol and to send in their photos or drawings of what they have been growing at home, in the garden, or at the allotment. The submissions will be edited together to create a final music video, which will be released online.

Courtney comments, I wanted to be a part of Errol's Garden because I was very much an outdoor child! I loved being outside getting dirty and having loads of fun. I think it's important to encourage the children of today to enjoy the outdoors, and if we can teach them some sustainable ways to live while we're at it then even better!

Joe added, I enjoyed the idea of nature thriving in urban environments, and the creativity of children when making their dreams a reality made me want to be 10 all over again.

Alongside the musical project, there are two brilliant animated videos from animator Lee Cooper of fun garden-inspired activities for children, inspired by Hibbs' original book. From how to decorate a recycled pot to getting crafty with origami flowers, there's something for all those green fingers out there.

Recognised for creating vibrant and original musical theatre for young audiences and families, Golden Toad Theatre champions high-quality entertainment for children. They have continued to pioneer creativity during lockdown with their Busy Kids Corner, an online initiative providing arts and crafts activities online, as well as colouring-in and song writing competitions.

Golden Toad Theatre are thrilled to be supported by the Arts Council emergency funding for the continuation of their work.

