Courtney Act Announces Brand New UK and Ireland Tour

Courtney Act announces today her return to the UK and Ireland with critically acclaimed show 'Fluid' in Spring 2021 [23.06]. The highly anticipated nationwide tour will kick off in Manchester on 9 April 2021and will see the RuPaul's Drag Race sensation, Celebrity Big Brother winner and global drag and pop superstar, Courtney Act, travel across the UK and Ireland with her heartfelt, honest and embracing show, featuring new self-penned music and stories from the evolution of a fluid life, visiting Bath, Birmingham, Cardiff, Dublin, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Liverpool, London, Newcastle and Worthing, following sold-out dates in Australia.



Dive into a cool, refreshing ocean of fluid sexuality and gender with famed drag artist and cultural provocateur Courtney Act, as she explores and pours her creative juices into her latest pop-cabaret, 'Fluid'. In a world beginning to tear down cultural dams of the past, bringing floods of ever-changing ideas of who we are, what we are and what we might become, Courtney takes audiences on a voyage with an evening of song, soul and sexuality, plunging into the rapids of our times and reflective ponds of her own journey and experience.



Courtney Act says: "Can't wait to splash Fluid all across the UK and Europe in April 2021. The band and I will be touring this show of original live music, storytelling and of course costumes, hair, and shoes! I was honoured the show sold out and received amazing reviews when it opened earlier this year during Sydney Mardi Gras, it comes from my heart and is an exploration of identity, gender, sexuality and also a whole lot of fun. Get into it, the future is fluid!"



Boy, Girl. Artist, Advocate. Courtney Act is more than just gender or drag, she a contemporary artist who embodies the zeitgeist of an era. Bursting onto the scene in 2003 as the first artist to show their gender fluidity, as well as natural talent, on national TV, boy Shane Jenek, was passed by during the auditions for Season 1 of Australian Idol. He returned the next day as girl, Courtney Act, showing the judges much more than her musical ability and becoming one of the most iconoclastic contestants the show has ever seen. Courtney Act has been going from strength to strength ever since, stealing the hearts of millions of viewers across the world as one of the Top 3 artists on Emmy Award-winning RuPaul's Drag Race in 2014.



Following numerous sold-out world tours and original music releases, Courtney Act entered the Celebrity Big Brother house with a wardrobe malfunction, quickly proving she was no ordinary housemate. Her iconic blend of heart and humour, brains and beauty, won not just the world's heart, but also the competition. Challenging her housemates and the viewers, while raising consciousness in matters of gender and sexuality, Courtney Act has become one of the most influential Celebrity Big Brother winners in memory. In 2019, Courtney Act came second on Dancing With The Stars Australia, making history as the show's first drag act and the Australian version's first same-sex couple, thrilling the world with her incredible dance routines, sharing her stories throughout the competition. Courtney Act will also be appearing in Neighbours as part of a multi-episode stint that sees her perform at Lassiter's Pride this June. Now, Courtney Act brings 'Fluid' to the UK and Ireland, promising a uniquely spectacular night of song, soul and sexuality.

Tour dates

TUE 06 APRIL MANCHESTER The Bridgewater Hall

THU 08 APRIL EDINBURGH The Queen's Hall

FRI 09 APRIL GLASGOW O2 Academy

SAT 10 APRIL NEWCASTLE Tyne Theatre

FRI 16 APRIL DUBLIN Olympia

SAT 17 APRIL WORTHING Assembly Hall

MON 19 APRIL BIRMINGHAM Town Hall

THU 22 APRIL BATH Forum

SAT 24 APRIL LIVERPOOL Grand Central Hall

SUN 25 APRIL CARDIFF New Theatre

MON 26 APRIL LONDON Palladium

