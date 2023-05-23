Corn Exchange Newbury and 101 Outdoor Arts Reveal New Artist Development Programme; Take It Outside

Participants in Take It Outside will take part in a number of supported residencies at 101 Outdoor Arts between September 2023 and September 2025.

Corn Exchange Newbury and 101 Outdoor Arts - National Centre for Arts in Public Space - have announced an exciting new partnership with Jerwood Arts. Their all-new programme, Take it Outside, is a ground-breaking artist development scheme aimed at supporting early-career individuals who are aiming to develop work for outdoor and public space contexts. 

The programme will be funded by the Jerwood Developing Artists Fund, which provides grants for arts organisations to deliver sector-leading development programmes for early-career artists, makers, curators, and producers in all artforms across the UK. It will be led by 101 Outdoor Arts, part of Corn Exchange Newbury, which is a unique 20,000sq ft centre on the former USAF Greenham Common airbase, which hosts a programme of residency and professional development opportunities for artists working in public space.

101 Outdoor Arts is looking for six extraordinary individuals who will lead innovation and artform development over the next decade, creating outstanding new work of international quality for outdoor contexts. Each artist will identify a project or approach to making work that they would like to develop over the two-year programme leading to a sharing. They are particularly interested in receiving applications by individuals from groups that are currently under-represented in the arts.

Simon Chatterton, Strategic Lead at 101 Outdoor Arts said, The funding from Jerwood Arts is fabulous news – it has helped us design the kind of support for emerging artists that we have felt has always been needed. It feels like there is a real synergy between both our organisations in terms of commitment to artist development and we're really excited to see where this partnership goes.

Lilli Geissendorfer, Director at Jerwood Arts said, We are thrilled to have the opportunity to support the next generation of creators in outdoor and public space performance. The facilities and resources that Corn Exchange Newbury and 101 Outdoor Arts can offer early-career artists is world-class and will mean bold, ambitious and seemingly impossible projects will find ways forward. We are excited to support the call for applications and find out who the six extraordinary individuals will be. 

Participants in Take It Outside will take part in a number of supported residencies at 101 Outdoor Arts between September 2023 and September 2025 and will be able to take to take full advantage of the centre’s unique rehearsal, fabrication and living facilities. Over two years, participants will receive a bursary award plus support for mentoring and project development.



Recommended For You