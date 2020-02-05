Comic Valentine To Musical Theatre Plays At Bridewell Theatre

Sedos' presents The Musical of Musicals (The Musical!).

A musical about musicals! In this hilarious satire of musical theatre, one story becomes five delightful musicals, each written in the distinctive style of a different master of the form, from Rodgers and Hammerstein to Stephen Sondheim.

The basic plot: June is an ingenue who can't pay the rent and is threatened by her evil landlord. Will the handsome leading man come to the rescue?

The variations are: a Rodgers and Hammerstein version, set in Kansas in August, complete with a dream ballet; a Sondheim version, featuring the landlord as a tortured artistic genius who slashes the throats of his tenants in revenge for not appreciating his work; a Jerry Herman version, as a splashy star vehicle; an Andrew Lloyd Webber version, a rock musical with themes borrowed from Puccini; and a Kander and Ebb version, set in a speakeasy in Chicago.

Maximising the opportunities of the five musicals within a musical, the team on this Sedos production have been joined by three guest choreographers. Danielle Capretti, Mary Bennett and Olivier Namet are working under expert guidance of Deborah Lean to bring the five styles to life as they make their choreography debuts for the company.

Director Emma J Leaver says: "This show is incredibly silly; however the silliness covers up its cleverness. It a show for both those who love musicals and those who do not. The joy for the cast, crew and audience is in watching the actors switching between genres and characters in a mad-cap but controlled style. A fun night out that will bring a smile to your face."

Since 2012 Sedos has been the resident theatre company at the Bridewell Theatre.

For more information visit sedos.co.uk.





