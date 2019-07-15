Comedian Vikki Stone Returns To Worthing

As seen and heard on BBC Radio 4's The Now Show, BBC One's John Bishop Show and the BBC Proms Podcast, award-winning comedian and musician Vikki Stone returns to Worthing with her brand new show. Which will be at the Connaught Studio, Friday 20 September 2019 at 8pm.



Local audiences may recognise Vikki from her show stealing performance

as the evil Abanazar in Worthing Theatres 2018 Christmas pantomime, Aladdin. As well as her roles acting for kids TV shows such as Titch and Ted, Dick and Dom's Hoopla, and CBBC's Comedy Palace. She also starred in the BBC Music film Ten Pieces II, which was in cinemas, as well as on BBC2 and CBBC.



In 2011, Vikki won the Soho Theatre Stand-Up Award and her debut show the same year was nominated for Best New Show at the Leicester Comedy Festival, and her subsequent shows enjoyed sell-out runs at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, and Soho Theatre as well as on tour. Vikki has recently been awarded the H100 award for Theatre and Performance and Arts Council England funding and the PRS Bliss Trust new composers bursary for her new orchestral work Concerto For Comedian And Orchestra, which is due to be performed with various orchestras throughout 2017.



Vikki has filmed a TED talk at CERN, as well as being commissioned to write a comedy choral piece for the National Youth Choir Of Great Britain, which had it's world premiere at the Royal Albert Hall, and is currently working on her debut musical.



Vikki is a former member of the National Youth Music Theatre, and has appeared in many stage plays and musicals including Sweeney Todd, Beauty and The Beast, The Firebird and many others. Whilst training, Vikki attended prestigious music schools, Wells Cathedral School and The Royal Academy Of Music, and was awarded a Foundation Fellowship by Wells in 2013 and The Royal Academy Of Music have recently presented Vikki with the honour of Associate of The Royal Academy (ARAM). Her debut orchestral work "The Concerto For Comedian and Orchestra" received its world premiere at Glastonbury Festival.



Tickets for Vikki Stone are priced from £12 and are available to purchase from the Worthing Theatres box office on 01903 206 206 and online at worthingtheatres.co.uk.







