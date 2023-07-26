Collette Cooper Sings The Blues at The Brewery Yard Club in August

The performance is at 8pm on Saturday 26th August 2023. 

Award winning artist, Collette Cooper, brings her powerful blues set, Collette Cooper Sings The Blues, to The Brewery Yard Club on Landgate in Rye  from 8pm on Saturday 26th August 2023. 

Collette brings her show to The Rye International Jazz and Blues Festival, performing some of her original songs, including Lost Soul from her album Lost, as well as blues classics. 

The tracks are linked through Collette's own anecdotes and observations, letting her wry sense of humour shine through. Her extraordinary, powerful, emotional, raspy vocals along with her charisma and wry wit combine to create a stage presence that will have you wanting to see more.

Collette's distinctive vocal style is often described as 'Janis Joplin channelling Edith Piaf with a sprinkling of Esther Phillips' and she has delighted audiences at some of the most famous music venues across London including The Jazz Café, Ronnie Scott's, the 100 Club, The Groucho Club, The Roundhouse and The Piano Bar Soho.

Taking inspiration from legendary names, such as Bessie Smith, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Nina Simone, Kurt Weill, Billie Holiday and Mozart, her versions of much loved and well-known jazz and blues songs are unlike anything else you've ever heard.                                                                                                                                                                                                    




