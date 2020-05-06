Cobie Smulders Will Join Robin Ince and More For SEA SHAMBLES Online

With the live version of Sea Shambles sadly unable to go ahead, it's time to bring a rejigged version of the show direct to you on the same date and time. With that in mind, The Cosmic Shambles Network has announced the incredible list of guests who are now onboard for the show. Among the exciting names who will be joining hosts Robin Ince, Helen Czerski and Steve Backshall on the night are Professor Brian Cox, actor and ocean advocate Cobie Smulders, rock band British Sea Power, science broadcaster Liz Bonnin, poet Lemn Sissay, comedian Josie Long, marine biologist Helen Scales, singer-songwriter Jim Moray, performer and rapper Ben Baily Smith, climate scientist Dr Tamsin Edwards, comedian Katy Brand, writer and broadcaster Natalie Haynes, actor Rufus Hound, violinist Dunja Lavrova, laserist Seb Lee-Delisle, performer David McAlmont, singer/songwriter Grace Petrie, actor Reece Shearsmith and musician Steve Pretty. And there's still more names to be announced!

Date: Sunday, 17th May 2020

Time: 7.00pm

Online: cosmicshambles.com/seashambles & royalalberthall.com

On May 17th, 2020 The Cosmic Shambles Network and the Royal Albert Hall will take you on a celebratory online voyage of discovery of our own blue planet and how we are best placed to protect it. The show will be anchored by co-host of the Rose D'Or winning The Infinite Monkey Cage (R4), Robin Ince, physicist and oceanographer Dr Helen Czerski and naturalist and wildlife presenter Steve Backshall and will include everything you've come to expect from one of the Cosmic Shambles Network's signature variety shows.

Lucy Noble, Artistic Director of the Royal Albert Hall, said: "We're so excited to present this special version of Sea Shambles as part of the Royal Albert Home series. We would have loved to welcome audiences to the building to experience this spectacular show, but at the moment of course that's not possible. This 'at home' version is the next best thing, with a truly staggering line-up of guests from the worlds of science, comedy and music."

The show will be free to watch but as with all the shows during the Stay at Home Festival there will be a tip jar where people can leave a tip to help artists and venues hit hard by the ongoing COVID-19 crisis as well the Royal Albert Hall charity itself. The show will also be raising money for and highlighting the work of some incredible marine conservation charities.





