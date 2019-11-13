Renowned British-Canadian musician, composer, conductor and pianist Clement Ishmael presents an intimate concert of classic poems set to music, performed with internationally acclaimed soloist, Melanie Marshall.

Inspired by Clement's debut album "Poetry in Song" (recorded and produced by Dr John Rutter), this concert marks the European premiere, having previously been presented at the Glen Gould Studio in Toronto to great acclaim.

The evening will include poems from inspiring poets throughout history from Shakespeare to Maya Angelou and a special appearance from a choir of West End performers.

Clement Ishmael is a conductor, composer and arranger. He is currently Worldwide Music Supervisor for Disney's The Lion King. Clement is a graduate of the University of Toronto and Royal Conservatory of Music, where he specialized in composition and conducting as well as singing with Joyce Britten. He was Associate conductor of the Royal Conservatory of Music Choirs under the tutelage of Denise Nacisse-Mair. He continued his studies in conducting and composition at the Guildhall School of Music in London.

Conducting credits include Abbey Players Opera Company, Ad Astra Chorus, Addison Jazz Ensemble and West London Gospel Choir. He also conducted the contemporary ballet Awakening at Sadlers Wells. West End credits include: Five Guys Named Moe, Ain't Misbehavin', Smokey Joe's Café, and Soul Train. He has also directed and arranged the music for numerous shows which include: Sweet Lorraine, Up Against the Wall, The Amen Corner, The Grape Vine, The Cavalcaders and Gem of the Ocean.

His classical compositions and arrangements have been performed worldwide as well as being broadcast by BBC Television and Radio. His first Opera 'Looking at the Sun' was performed at the Battersea Arts Centre and his chamber opera Grazyna was performed at the Royal Opera House's Lindbury Studio.

Clement's commission, for the London Piano Trio was debuted at the Capri Music Festival in Italy. More recently he composed a four movement piece for strings from the Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra.

His current projects include the music for Mustapha's Matura's play 'Playboy of the West Indies' his third opera 'Antigone' with librettist Mel Cooper and music for the children's musical 'The Gathering'

Melanie Marshall is currently appearing in the critically acclaimed musical, Only Fools and Horses in London's West End Haymarket Theatre.

Theatre Credits include: Mrs Obokoo and Wedding Fitter in Only Fools and Horses ( Haymarket Theatre )Mary in A Pupil ( Park Theatre)Lou in Unexpected Joy ( Southwark Playhouse) Bertha in Jane Eyre (Bristol Old Vic; NT & International Tour 2016; UK Tour 2017); General Cartwright in Guys & Dolls (UK Tour; Manchester Royal Exchange Theatre); Muna in The Infidel (Theatre Royal Stratford East); Vocalist in Monty Python Live at the O2 & NT 50th Anniversary (National Theatre); Funmilayo in FELA! (National Theatre, Broadway & World Tour); The Mikado in Hot Mikado (Watermill Theatre / UK Tour); Bayo in Any Which Way (Directed by Maggie Norris); Maria in Porgy and Bess (Glyndebourne & Savoy Theatre Directed by Sir Trevor Nunn); Miss Sherman in Fame (Aldwych Theatre); Featured Vocalist in Elsa Canesta & L'Eveil (Rambert Dance Co.); The Diva in The Fat Lady Sings (Kit & The Widow, UK & International Tour); Madam Butler & Miss Mamie in Simply Heavenly (Young Vic & Trafalgar Studios).

TV and Film Credits include: Florence Foster Jenkins; Grace Draper in Cuffs (BBC One); Soloist in Wide Sargasso Sea (Kudos); Susan Hibert in Casualty (BBC Television); Vocal Soloist for Songs of Praise (BBC Television); Featured Singer in Alice in Wonderland (B.S Films).

Workshops credits include: Mrs Obokoo in Only Fools and Horses (Directed by Caroline J Ranger): Louise Brown in Ghost the Musical (Directed by Matthew Warchus): Featured Singer in Murder in The Cathedral (Directed by Elliot Cowan at Wilton's Music Hall).

Recording Credits include: Clement Ishmael's Poetry in Song, Featured vocalist for Feel The Spirit, A Christmas Festival, Messiah and Distant Land, all conducted by John Rutter (Collegium Records), and her solo jazz album Cocktail.20th Century Woman, The Charlatans Modern Nature

Concert credits: The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by John Rutter, Guest soloist with the Halle Orchestra, The Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, and all of the BBC orchestras. Melanie also performed Feel The Spirit & Distant Land at New York's Carnegie Hall.

Website: https://www.clementishmaellive.com/





