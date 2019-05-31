Clean Break Announces Chloe Moss's Play SWEATBOX To Tour In A Prison Van

Chloë Moss's play Sweatbox invites audiences to enter the back of a prison van in which three women share their stories of arrival and anticipation as they are transported from court to prison, from prison to prison, from prison to court.

Are we here?

Oi! What's goin' on?

Anyone there?

We're at HMP Bronzefield. They do this. Stop the van outside the gates then leave you sat there like battery hens.

Sweatbox is an intimate production staged in a real prison van, to audiences of 12 at a time. This unique play was originally conceived and directed by Imogen Ashby in 2015, and performed at Latitude Festival, York St John's University, and at the National Theatre as part of Our Country's Good: The Transforming Power of Art. The 2019 revival includes Clean Break Members Funke Adeleke (On Missing, Cockpit Theatre), Jade Small (Sweatbox original cast member, Inside Bitch at Royal Court Theatre), and Posy Sterling (Belong at Arcola Theatre + Lyric Hammersmith), directed by the company's Joint Artistic Director Anna Herrmann.

From June onwards, the tour of Sweatbox will be accompanied by a mobile exhibition created by artist Miriam Nabarro, celebrating the 40 years of the company. Supported by The National Lottery Heritage Fund, the exhibition will be featured in the prison van.

The production is a highlight of Clean Break's 40th Anniversary Season Two, which also features the publication of Rebel Voices - Monologues for Women by Women (published by Methuen Drama), and [BLANK] by Alice Birch, a Clean Break and Donmar Warehouse co-production (premiering at Donmar Warehouse in October).

Clean Break would like to acknowledge the generosity of all its funders and supporters. In particular, Arts Council England and those individuals who supported Sweatbox by donating to the Big Give Christmas Challenge 2018.

Chichester Festival Theatre, Oaklands Park, Chichester, West Sussex, PO19 6AP

Wednesday 12 - Saturday 15 June, various times

Press performances: Thursday 13 June 2019 at 5.30pm and 6pm

www.www.cft.org.uk/whats-on/event/sweatbox

£10 (£5 Prologue tickets)

Clean Break, 2 Patshull Road, London, NW5 2LB

Friday 28 June, at 5.30pm, 6pm and 6.30pm

www.cleanbreak.org.uk/productions/sweatbox

£10

Snape Maltings, Snape Maltings Concert Hall, Snape, Suffolk IP17 1SP

Saturday 24 August, 6 performances of 15 minutes, 12-3pm

www.snapemaltings.co.uk/whats-on/sweatbox/#book

Free (but must be booked)

Orbit Festival 2019 at HOME, 2 Tony Wilson Place, Manchester, M15 4FN

19 - 21 September, various times

www.homemcr.org/production/clean-break-sweatbox/

£5

Manchester Metropolitan University, Cavendish Street, M15 6BR

7 - 13 October, various times and locations

For more information, contact Dezh Zhelyazkova

020 7482 8626 / dezh.zhelyazkova@cleanbreak.org.uk

Further venues and dates to follow.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You