Christina Bianco Brings Impressions Of Celine Dion, Cher, Adele, Shirley Bassey And Barbra Streisand To The Stage With Her New UK Tour 'First Impressions'

She's only got one chance to make a thousand first impressions. 'The Girl of A Thousand Voices' follows her run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with a magnificent UK tour that travels across the UK from 1st September to 26th October 2019.

Witness all of your favourite divas on stage together, in the singular form of internationally acclaimed performer, Christina Bianco. Through soaring vocals and rapid-fire impressions, Christina pays tribute to the world's greatest vocalists & pop culture personalities.

Barbra Streisand, Shirley Bassey, Edith Piaf, Celine Dion and more timeless icons will wrestle for stage time, singing some of their greatest hits - and a few of each other's too! Covering a staggering range of styles and genres, Christina and her Everyman Band will reinvent beloved pop, standard and show-tunes with their unlikely interpretations and spontaneous, interactive musical mash-ups. Join Christina in celebrating the iconic music and style of the stars who've made lasting impressions on us all!

Christina Bianco's singular voice and comedic charm have brought audiences around the world to their feet. Bianco captured international acclaim as a YouTube sensation with her 'diva' impression videos, gaining over 25 million views. Dubbed 'the girl of a thousand voices,' Christina has performed on major television programs such as The Ellen Degeneres Show and The Today Show, in the US, and The Paul O'Grady Show, This Morning and ITV's The Imitation Game in the UK.

A two-time Drama Desk Award nominee, Christina made her West End debut starring in The Menier Chocolate Factory's hailed production of Forbidden Broadway at the Vaudeville Theatre in London. New York credits include The Marvellous Wonderettes, the one-woman, multi-character comedy, Application Pending (Drama Desk Award Nomination), Newsical the Musical, and Forbidden Broadway; Goes To Rehab (Drama Desk Award Nomination). Christina originated the role of Dora in the long-running National Tour of Dora The Explorer Live, including two sold-out runs at Radio City Music Hall.

As a concert artist, Christina has performed her critically acclaimed solo shows to sold out crowds across the U.S. In the United Kingdom, she's enjoyed extended runs headlining London's Hippodrome, Royal Albert Hall's Elgar Room, The Charing Cross Theatre, The Edinburgh Fringe Festival (Three Weeks Editors Award Winner 2014), and a UK solo tour titled, Me Myself And Everyone Else. She's recently made her concert debuts in Switzerland, Spain, South Africa and at The Sydney Opera House.

Television credits include the POP TV sitcom Impress Me, Hallmark's, Signed, Sealed, Delivered, VH1's I Love The 2000's, Watch What Happens Live, The Wright Stuff and RuPaul's Drag Race.

Christina frequently performs with major US and Canadian symphonies. She recently debuted her solo symphony show, The Woman Of A Thousand Voices under the direction of Maestro Jack Everly. In October of 2018 she released her debut live album, Life Of The Party.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You