Chickenshed Receives Lifeline Grant From the Government's £1.57BN Culture Recovery Fund

Chickenshed has been awarded £106,303 as part of the Government's £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund (CRF) to help face the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic and to ensure they have a sustainable future, the Culture Secretary has announced today.

Chickenshed is one of 1,385 cultural and creative organisations across the country receiving urgently needed support. £257 million of investment has been announced today as part of the very first round of the Culture Recovery Fund grants programme being administered by Arts Council England. Further rounds of funding in the cultural and heritage sector are due to be announced over the coming weeks.

For over 46 years, Chickenshed has been using theatre to help create a more inclusive society. Through live performance, education and participation, we change lives for the better, allowing people's voices to be heard and providing a supportive environment where everyone is able to fulfil their potential.

Our aim is to reduce social inequality, improve community spirit and social cohesion and increase diversity in arts and education. 75% of our students and members are from areas of identified disadvantage or are at risk of exclusion.

Our projects and performances tackle a wide range of social issues including: gang violence and knife crime; bullying; domestic abuse; racial prejudice; treatment of refugee and migrant groups; and homelessness. We address these challenges by empowering individuals, changing hearts and minds, and transforming institutions.

The funding that Chickenshed has received today will enable us to retain our key theatre staff personnel necessary to keep our doors open as an inclusive arts organisation. It will mean we can continue to offer access to excellent theatre-based training, education and performance; simultaneously reaching underrepresented individuals and celebrating the value of diversity within this community.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said:

"This funding is a vital boost for the theatres, music venues, museums and cultural organisations that form the soul of our nation. It will protect these special places, save jobs and help the culture sector's recovery.

"These places and projects are cultural beacons the length and breadth of the country. This unprecedented investment in the arts is proof this government is here for culture, with further support to come in the days and weeks ahead so that the culture sector can bounce back strongly."

Chair, Arts Council England, Sir Nicholas Serota , said:

"Theatres, museums, galleries, dance companies and music venues bring joy to people and life to our cities, towns and villages. This life-changing funding will save thousands of cultural spaces loved by local communities and international audiences. Further funding is still to be announced and we are working hard to support our sector during these challenging times."

Louise Perry , Chickenshed's Managing Director said: "Chickenshed is over the moon to receive this funding from the Culture Recovery Fund. It will help us to keep our doors wide open, so that we can continue to shine a light on the wonderful creativity of our community."

