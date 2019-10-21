Celebration Of Tina Turner Comes to Worthing

What's Love Got To Do With It? is the joyous new show celebrating the music of the incredible Tina Turner. This electric show will be at Worthing's Assembly Hall on Saturday 14th December 2019, at 7:30pm.



Brought to you by the award-winning producers behind the hugely successful Whitney - Queen Of The Night, What's Love Got To Do With It? is the ultimate tribute concert to one of the most iconic and loved musical artists of our generation.



In this brand new touring theatre show, audiences can expect a night of high energy, feel-good rock-and-roll featuring Tina's greatest hits performed by the amazing vocal talent of Elesha Paul Moses (Whitney - Queen Of The Night, The Voice, X Factor) supported by full ten piece live band.



In a breath-taking career spanning over 50 years, audiences can look forward to hearing stunning musical arrangements of Tina's most-loved classic hits including; Private Dancer, What's Love Got To Do With It?, Proud Mary, River Deep, Nutbush City Limits, Simply The Best and many more.



This not-to-be missed musical experience is a stunning celebration of one of the greatest female singers of our time.



Elesha Paul Moses began singing at age 13. Elesha has performed backing vocals for artists such as, Haydon from Ultimate Chaos, Michelle Gale, and Lionel Richie. Television credits include, X Factor, The Voice, Top of the pops, The Ian Wright show, and GMTV. In 2010 Elesha successfully fought off thousands of applicants to get through to the final rounds of X Factor and was thrilled to reach judges houses in Louie Walsh's over 25's category. With her success in the X Factor, Elesha was invited to apply for the hit BBC 1 show 'The Voice' making it through to the battle rounds in both 2013 and 2014. With sometime for reflection Elesha, went back to her roots. From a little girl she idolised artists such as Whitney and Tina Turner, so, decided to put together a tribute to the artists she loves. With her incredible vocals the reviews poured in, and nothing gives her more pleasure than seeing people enjoying themselves and singing along to all the vast array of songs.



Tickets for What's Love Got To Do With It? are available from £29 and are available to purchase from the Worthing Theatres box office on 01903 206 206 and online at worthingtheatres.co.uk.









