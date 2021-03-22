Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Celebrate World Theatre Day with HUNCHtheatre

Featuring Masha Alekhina of the activist band Pussy Riot.

Mar. 22, 2021  

Join HUNCHtheatre on 27th March, World Theatre Day, for the premiere of a short video of Jean Cocteau's call to arms, with Masha Alekhina of Pussy Riot, currently under house arrest in Moscow, and other theatre makers and artists facing different obstacles across the world.

On the very first World Theatre Day in 1962, visionary French artist Jean Cocteau gave a short and powerful speech. He said the nature of theatre is to break down all barriers of culture, language and ideology, a place of flesh and blood that relieves us from solitude. And theatre will always survive!

It will premiere on 27th March at 12pm on the company's Facebook, Instagram and Twitter: @hunchtheatre and as well as the company's website.

Learn more at www.hunchtheatre.org.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Samantha Pauly
Samantha Pauly
Betsy Struxness
Betsy Struxness
Christopher Fitzgerald
Christopher Fitzgerald

Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories
DOWN THE RABBIT HOLE FESTIVAL Announced for This Spring Photo

DOWN THE RABBIT HOLE FESTIVAL Announced for This Spring

Nikita Johal, Olivia Lallo, Aoife ODea and More Join BARROW AND IRELAND AND FRIENDS Fundra Photo

Nikita Johal, Olivia Lallo, Aoife O'Dea and More Join BARROW AND IRELAND AND FRIENDS Fundraiser Concert

RUPAULS DRAG RACE UK: THE OFFICIAL TOUR Will Return to the UK in 2022 Photo

RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UK: THE OFFICIAL TOUR Will Return to the UK in 2022

Bristol Old Vic Releases Digital Version of PINK MIST for Limited Run Photo

Bristol Old Vic Releases Digital Version of PINK MIST for Limited Run


More Hot Stories For You

  • DOT Supports Rizal Tourism Circuit on Food, Faith, Art, Adventure and Nature
  • PUP Sining-Lahi Polyrepertory Streams THE MAZE TRILOGY
  • Repertory Philippines Announces Workshop For the Performing Arts Lineup
  • Repertory Philippines Presents THE QUEST FOR THE ADARNA