Celebrate World Theatre Day with HUNCHtheatre

Join HUNCHtheatre on 27th March, World Theatre Day, for the premiere of a short video of Jean Cocteau's call to arms, with Masha Alekhina of Pussy Riot, currently under house arrest in Moscow, and other theatre makers and artists facing different obstacles across the world.

On the very first World Theatre Day in 1962, visionary French artist Jean Cocteau gave a short and powerful speech. He said the nature of theatre is to break down all barriers of culture, language and ideology, a place of flesh and blood that relieves us from solitude. And theatre will always survive!

It will premiere on 27th March at 12pm on the company's Facebook, Instagram and Twitter: @hunchtheatre and as well as the company's website.

Learn more at www.hunchtheatre.org.