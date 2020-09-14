Casting Announced for Emma Rice's ROMANTICS ANONYMOUS

Embarking on a virtual tour this autumn, the show will be co-hosted online by the Belgrade Theatre on Wednesday 23 September.

Full casting has now been confirmed for Romantics Anonymous - the delicious new musical from visionary director Emma Rice (Wise Children). Embarking on a virtual tour this autumn, the show will be co-hosted online by the Belgrade Theatre on Wednesday 23 September.

Performed in person to a socially distanced audience at Bristol Old Vic, the production will be broadcast live to theatres across the UK and overseas from 22-26 Sep, with performances tailored to different regional audiences each night.

Casting will include Marc Antolin (Jean-René), Carly Bawden (Angélique), Me'sha Bryan (Suzanne/Mimi), Harry Hepple (Ludo/Remi), Laura Jane Matthewson (Young Woman), Sandra Marvin (Magda/Brigitte/Dr Maxim), Philip Cox (Father/Pierre/Receptionist), Gareth Snook (Mercier/Mumbler/Marini) and Omari Douglas (Salesman/Fred).

Funny, tender and painfully awkward, Romantics Anonymous is an irresistible love story all about breaking the mould and finding the courage to be happy. Based on the film Les Émotifs Anonymes, it follows Angélique - a gifted but timid chocolate-maker - and Jean-René, the boss of a struggling chocolate factory. When Angélique takes a job at Jean-René's factory, a fragile romance blossoms between them.

Emma Rice said, "I cannot believe that, in less than a week Wise Children will be in a rehearsal room again and in less than 2, we will be performing our beloved Romantics Anonymous to an audience - live!

"The last weeks have been filled with scrupulous planning and careful preparations to ensure the safety of the cast and crew, but when we get onto that stage everything will change. Under the lights, for a few short hours, we will forget our fears and remember other essentials in life; imagination, celebration, story, community and song.

"Hand in virtual hand with our audience we will feel the joy and exhilaration of a collective experience; that sweet, delicious, much missed treat! And to think that we will have an actual Bristol audience watching in the flesh on our final night is almost too much excitement for a woman to bear. Joy upon joy, thrill upon thrill! Let the show go on!"

Adapted and directed for the stage by Emma Rice with original songs by Michael Kooman and Christopher Dimond, Romantics Anonymous is co-produced by Wise Children, Plush Theatricals and Bristol Old Vic.

Romantics Anonymous will be tailored to Midlands audiences and virtually co-hosted by the Belgrade Theatre for one night only on Wednesday 23 September. Tickets are available to book now at www.belgrade.co.uk. Please note that box office phone lines remain closed while staff continue to work remotely.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You