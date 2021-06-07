imitating the dog and Leeds Playhouse have today announced full casting for the premiere of Dracula: The Untold Story, a radical new adaptation of Bram Stoker's classic gothic horror novel as told from the perspective of Mina Harker, the novel's heroine.

Dracula: The Untold Story cast will feature Leona Allen (Holes, UK tour and The Meeting, Chichester Festival Theatre) as Mina Harker and Matt Prendergast (Night of The Living Dead - Remix and The Train, imitating the dog) and Adela Rajnović (Who They Were, Etcetera Theatre and Night of The Living Dead - Remix, imitating the dog) playing all the other roles.

New Year's Eve, 1965, London, England. Just before midnight, as revellers celebrate the beginning of another year, a young woman enters Marylebone Police Station and confesses to a brutal murder.

She claims to be Mina Harker, the last living survivor of the intrepid group that brought about Count Dracula's destruction some 70 years before. But Mina Harker has not been seen since 1901. And if she were alive, she would be ninety years old.

Unfolding on stage as a live graphic novel and using the latest digital technologies imitating the dog are known for, Dracula: The Untold Story is a chilling new version of the classic gothic vampire tale that you thought you knew so well.

imitating the dog have been making ground-breaking work for theatres and other spaces for 23 years. Their work, which fuses live performance with digital technology, has been seen by hundreds of thousands of people in venues, outdoor festivals, and events across the world. Past productions have included Hotel Methuselah, A Farewell to Arms, Heart of Darkness, Night of The Living Dead - Remix and most recently Dr Blood's Old Travelling Show. Last year the company produced Airlock, a live action graphic novel as part of the BBC, The Space and Arts Council England's Culture in Quarantine programme.

Leeds Playhouse is one of the UK's leading producing theatres; a cultural hub, a place where people gather to tell and share stories and to engage in world class theatre. It makes work which is pioneering and relevant, seeking out the best companies and artists to create inspirational theatre in the heart of Yorkshire.

Written and directed by imitating the dog's co-artistic directors Andrew Quick and Pete Brooks, Dracula: The Untold Story will premiere at Leeds Playhouse from 25 September till 9 Oct. It will then tour to Liverpool Playhouse, Derby Theatre, Dukes Lancaster, Watford Palace Theatre, Mercury Theatre Colchester and finally The Lowry, Salford Quays.

For further information on the tour visit www.imitatingthedog.co.uk

Leeds Playhouse Dates: 25 Sept - 9 Oct at 7.45pm (Mat: 30 Sept & 7 Oct at 2pm and 2 & 9 Oct at 2.30pm)

Box office: 0113 213 7700 / www.leedsplayhouse.org.uk

Tour Dates:

12-16 Oct at 7.30pm (Mat: 14 at 1.30pm & 16 at 2pm)

Liverpool Playhouse

www.everymanplayhouse.com

19-23 Oct at 7.30pm (Mat: 20 & 23 at 2.30pm)

Derby Theatre

Box office: 01332 593939

www.derbytheatre.co.uk

Tickets on sale from 2 July

29 & 30 Oct at 7.30pm (Mat: 30 at 2.30pm)

Dukes Lancaster

Box office: 01524 598500

www.dukeslancaster.org

2-6 Nov at 7.30pm (Mat: 4 & 6 at 2.30pm)

Watford Palace Theatre

www.watfordpalacetheatre.co.uk

9 & 10 Nov at 7.30pm (10 at 2.30pm)

Mercury Theatre, Colchester

Box office: 01206 573948

www.mercurytheatre.co.uk

12 & 13 Nov at 8pm (Mat 13 at 2.30pm)

The Lowry, Salford

Box office: 0343 2081850

www.thelowry.com