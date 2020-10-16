Casting Announced For World Premiere of MISFITS at Queen's Theatre Hornchurch

The production plays 12-22 November 2020.

Full casting has been announced for Queen's Theatre Hornchurch's upcoming production of Misfits, an innovative new hybrid of live theatre and digital content, playing 12-22 November 2020. Bookers will purchase a ticket which will allow them the choice of watching the show be performed live onstage in front of a socially distanced audience or streamed to their homes, right up until the day of the show. Misfits intertwines four inspirational tales of Essex resilience to make an unmissable world premiere by four of the region's most exciting playwrights: Anne Odeke, Guleraana Mir, Kenny Emson and Sadie Hasler.

The play will be rehearsed and performed in a socially distanced environment. It will be co-directed by QTH Artistic Director Douglas Rintoul (As You Like It; In Basildon; The Hired Man, Queen's Theatre Hornchurch) and Emma Baggott (Stiletto Beach, Queen's Theatre Hornchurch; Assistant Director for As You Like It, RSC).

The cast is: Anne Odeke (Bartholomew Fair, The Merry Wives of Windsor, The Globe Theatre), who is also writing part of the piece, Gemma Salter (Cruel Intentions, The Assembly Rooms), Mona Goodwin (The Visit, National Theatre) and Thomas Coombes (Save Me, Sky TV).

QTH Artistic Director Douglas Rintoul says: 'We're incredibly proud to be commissioning and employing freelancers during this challenging time for this brand new joyous and celebratory play about the Essex experience. This sterling cast will take you on an epic and whirlwind journey through place and time, leaving you a little more in love with this misunderstood region. Enjoy it in the theatre or from the comfort of your sofa, the choice is yours.'

Shows View More UK Regional Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You