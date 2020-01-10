Casting Announced For The World Premiere Of RUN SISTER RUN

Casting has today been announced for a new play by award-winning playwright Chloë Moss. RUN SISTER RUN, a co-production between Paines Plough, Sheffield Theatres and Soho Theatre, explores the lives of two sisters and the different directions life takes them in as they desperately hold onto their unbreakable bond.

The production is directed by Paines Plough co-Artistic Director Charlotte Bennett and the cast includes: Lucy Ellinson; Helena Lymbery; Lucas Button; Silas Carson. The show will open at Sheffield Theatres on 27 February with a Press Night on 4 March before transferring to Soho Theatre from 25 March with a Press Night on 27 March. The production runs until 2 May. 'You can't pick your family but if you could I'd still pick you'

Connie and Ursula are sisters, connected by the same beginning but heading in different directions. Spanning four decades up to the present day, nurture competes with nature as the pair navigate their unbreakable bond. From award-winning playwright Chloë Moss, this story of family, love and dependence asks who gets it right?

Lucy Ellinson's theatre credits include: MACBETH (Royal Exchange Theatre); TOP GIRLS (National Theatre); JUBILEE (Lyric Hammersmith/Royal Exchange Theatre); KINGDOM COME, A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM: PLAY FOR THE NATION (RSC); THE RESISTABLE RISE OF ARTURO UI (Donmar Warehouse); GROUNDED, THE CHRISTIANS, TROJAN WOMEN, TENET (The Gate); WORLD FACTORY (Metis Arts/Young Vic/New Wolsey); MAD MAN (Chris Goode/Theatre Royal Plymouth); Television includes: BRITANNIA; NEW TRICKS.

Helena Lymbery's theatre credits includes: MR GUM AND THE DANCING BEAR; TREASURE ISLAND; THIS HOUSE; THE CAT IN THE HAT; ...SOME TRACE OF HER; WOMEN OF TROY; ATTEMPTS ON HER LIFE; IPHIGENIA AT AULIS; HIS DARK MATERIALS; WICKED YAAR; HENRY V (National Theatre); DEAR ELIZABETH (Gate Theatre); QUEEN MARGARET (Royal Exchange Theatre); PITY; ROUGH CUTS: GOD BLESS THE CHILD; THE LAWS OF WAR (Royal Court); THE WOLVES ARE COMING FOR YOU (Pentabus); HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (West End); WE WANT YOU TO WATCH (RashDash/National Theatre); THE SECRET AGENT (Young Vic/Theatre O); AFTER DIDO (Young Vic/ENO); SLEEPING BEAUTY (Young Vic); COASTING (Bristol Old Vic). Television includes: DOCTOR FOSTER, FATHER BROWN, OLIVER TWIST, ALASTAIR MCGOWAN'S BIG IMPRESSION, THE INSPECTOR LYNLEY MYSTERIES, THE BILL, NIETTA'S FARM, ORANGES AND LEMONS. Film includes: LONDON ROAD.

Lucas Button's stage credits include WAR HORSE (UK Tour & National Theatre), THE BUTTERFLY LION (Chichester Festival Theatre), KES (Leeds Playhouse), ALAN, WE THINK YOU SHOULD GET A DOG (New Diorama Theatre), THE WINTERS TALE (English National Opera), PINOCCHIO and A TENDER THING (The Dukes Theatre), THE LOST PALACE (Fuel Theatre and Uninvited Guests) His short film credits include BILLY AND JAKE (Andrew Jonathan Smith).

Silas Carson's recent theatre credits include: THE CAPTIVE QUEEN (Shakespeare's Globe); OCCUPATIONAL HAZARD; DRAWING THE LINE (Hampstead Theatre); HALF LIFE (Theatre Royal Bath); A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM (Royal & Derngate Northampton); THE PROPHET (Gate Theatre); THE COMEDY OF ERRORS (National Theatre); RUINED; MACBETH (Almeida Theatre); ARABIAN NIGHTS (RSC) MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre). Recent film credits include: THE CORRUPTED; POSTCARDS FROM LONDON; MISS YOU ALREADY. Recent television includes: THE ACCIDENT; SICK OF IT; SILENT WITNESS; TRUST; EASTENDERS; UNFORGOTTEN; INDIAN SUMMERS; THE CASUAL VACANCY; THE 'C' WORD; GLUE.

Chloë Moss is an accomplished playwright and screenwriter. Her celebrated play THIS WIDE NIGHT (Clean Break, Soho Theatre, 2008) won the prestigious Susan Smith Blackburn prize and was subsequently produced off-Broadway, starring Edie Falco. She has written numerous other plays including THE GATEKEEPER (Royal Exchange Theatre, 2012), FATAL LIGHT (for Clean Break at Soho Theatre, 2010 and 2011), CATCH (Royal Court Theatre, 2006), and HOW LOVE IS SPELT (Bush Theatre, 2004, and New York's Summer Play Festival, 2005). She has also written extensively for television, including SIX WIVES (BBC One) and DICKENSIAN (Red Planet Pictures), and written episodes for NEW TRICKS (BBC One), THE SMOKE (Kudos), and PRISONER'S WIVES and THE SECRET DIARY OF A CALL GIRL (Tiger Aspect). She has also written CARE, a single drama for Warp Films and Sky Arts, and an original series SWITCH, co-written with Tim Price, for Touchpaper / ITV2.

Charlotte Bennett directs. She is Joint Artistic Director of Paines Plough. Previously she was Associate Director at Soho Theatre where she led the new writing department, developing artists and commissions and programming the upstairs studio. For Soho she has directed WHITEWASH by Gabriel Bisset-Smith, HAPPY HOUR by Jack Rooke, curated a six-month off-site arts festival in Waltham Forest and led playwriting competition the Verity Bargate Award. Prior to this she was Artistic Director of Forward Theatre Project; an artists' collective she founded. For Forward Theatre Project she made and directed new plays which toured nationally inspired by working in partnership with different communities around the UK and at venues including National Theatre, York Theatre Royal, Northern Stage, Derby Theatre, Live Theatre and The Lowry. As a freelance director she has worked extensively for Open Clasp Theatre Company, creating new plays inspired by marginalised women in the North-East. She also held the role of Creative Producer for theatre company RashDash where she toured experimental new theatre around the UK.

Set and Costume design by Rosie Elnile, Lighting design is by Zoe Spurr, Composition and Sound Design by Arun Ghosh, Casting by Nadine Rennie CDG and dramaturgy by Sarah Dickenson.





