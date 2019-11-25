Casting Announced For THE SUNSET LIMITED At The Boulevard Theatre

The Boulevard Theatre today announces casting for the London premiere of The Sunset Limited, a gripping play about redemption, faith and free by multi award-winning writer Cormac McCarthy. The two hander features performances from Gary Beadle, who will play the role of 'Black' and Jasper Britton, who will play the role of 'White'.

The Sunset Limited will be directed by Olivier and Tony Award-winner Terry Johnson (Mrs Henderson Presents, La Cage aux Folles and The Graduate). Cormac McCarthy's other celebrated works include The Road, All the Pretty Horses, Blood Meridian and No Country for Old Men. This production also marks the first time Cormac McCarthy's work has been seen on a London stage.

Gary Beadle has appeared in a number of TV dramas including Patrick Melrose, Death in Paradise, Silent Witness, Grantchester, and as a regular for several years in EastEnders. He was most recently on stage in The Treatment at the Almeida Theatre where his credits also include The Testaments. Other theatre includes Les Blancs (National Theatre), Now We Are Here ( Young Vic ) and a profoundly affectionate, passionate devotion to someone (Royal Court).

Jasper Britton is a prolific stage and screen actor, who recently appeared in celebrated Agatha Christie play Witness for the Prosecution at County Hall. Other theatre highlights include playing Johnny 'Rooster' Byron in Jez Butterworth 's Jerusalem at the Watermill Theatre and Bolingbroke in Richard II with the RSC in London and New York. Other RSC credits include The Jew of Malta and Henry IV Part I and II. His many other stage credits include Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf ? (Sheffield Crucible), Oedipus (National Theatre) and The Visit (Complicité). On screen, his films include Terence Malick's The New World, and he is set to appear in HBO's Game of Thrones prequel.

Terry Johnson is the winner of nine British Theatre awards including the Olivier Award for Best Comedy on two occasions, Playwright of the Year and Critics' Circle Theatre Awards' Best New Play. Productions as writer or director include One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, Hitchcock Blonde, Entertaining Mr Sloane, The Graduate, Dead Funny, Hysteria, Elton John 's Glasses and The Memory of Water. In 2010, Johnson won the Tony Award for Best Director of a Musical for La Cage aux Folles.

Cormac McCarthy is one of America's greatest living novelists. His 2006 novel The Road won him the Pulitzer Prize, and the earlier No Country for Old Men was adapted as a 2007 film of the same name that won four Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Blood Meridian, another work by McCarthy, was listed by TIME magazine as one of the greatest English-language works since the 1920s. His plays include The Sunset Limited and The Stonemason.

Two men meet on a subway platform; the chance encounter instantly changing the trajectory of both their lives. Thrown together, their conversation quickly turns to the most essential and existential questions facing humanity. While their beliefs seem irreconcilable, the answers they seek could mean the difference between life and death.

The Sunset Limited will play at the Boulevard Theatre from January 16, with press night on January 21.

https://boulevardtheatre.co.uk/whats-on/the-sunset-limited/





