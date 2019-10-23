Casting Announced For THE LITTLE PRINCE at Omnibus Theatre

This Christmas, multi-award-winning Omnibus Theatre premieres a new stage adaptation of The Little Prince, one of the best-selling and most translated novellas ever published. Directed by artistic director Marie McCarthy with music composed by Lillian Henley (1927), costumes and set design by Sophia Pardon.

The most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or touched,

They are felt with the heart.

On a quest to return to the asteroid that he calls home, The Little Prince encounters a stranded pilot and her crashed plane. Their magical adventure is one that takes them across the galaxy, from the Sahara desert to the moon. Along the way, they meet fantastical and mysterious characters including the Rose, the wise Snake who sees all, the streetwise Fox who won't be tamed and the King without any subjects.

Following Omnibus Theatre's award-winning success in crafting beautiful winter shows for all ages (Offie-winner 2018 for Zeraffa Giraffa) comes this brilliant blend of enchanting storytelling, puppetry, projections and music.

Omnibus Theatre's Artistic Director Marie McCarthy said: "We are really thrilled to be staging this cherished story that has such enduring appeal. It speaks on many different levels in ways that both adults and children can relate to. There are iconic images and magical elements in this production and my hope is that audiences will be taken on an emotional journey with the little prince and discover the beauty of friendship."

Inspired by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry's childhood classic, which has sold more than 150 million copies world-wide and been translated into over 300 languages, this adaptation for the stage has been written by critically-acclaimed storyteller Sally Pomme Clayton ("who can bring the wonder of the most powerful stories to life for audiences of any age" The Guardian).

Cast

Comfort Fabian - The Little Prince

Vera Chok - The Pilot

Royce Cronin - The Rose

Lillian Henley- Composer

Sophia Pardon - Set designer

Creatives

Marie McCarthy -Director

Sally Pomme Clayton - Playwright

Sophia Pardon - Designer

Lillian Henley - Composer

Annie-Lunnette Deakin-Foster - Movement Director

Jack Benjamin - Musical Director

Jon McLeod - Sound Designer

Rachel Sampley - Lighting Designer

Felicity Paterson - Producer

Mabel Wright - Assistant Director





