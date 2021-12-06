Casting Announced For THE GLOW By Ali McDowall at the Royal Court Jerwood Theatre Downstairs

Fisayo Akinade, Rakie Ayola, Tadhg Murphy and Ria Zmitrowicz have been cast in The Glow written by Alistair McDowall and directed by The Royal Court Theatre's Artistic Director Vicky Featherstone.

The Glow by Alistair McDowall will run in the Royal Court Jerwood Theatre Downstairs from Friday 21 January 2022 - Saturday 5 March 2022 with press night on Thursday 27 January 2022, 7pm.

With set design by Merle Hensel, lighting design by Jessica Hung Han Yun, composition and sound design by Nick Powell, video design by Tal Rosner and movement direction from Malik Nashad Sharpe. The associate costume designer is Helen Lovett Johnson and the assistant director is Rosie Thackeray.

"People find me. When it's dark."

1863.

An asylum.

A woman locked in a windowless cell, with no memory as to who she is, or how she arrived there.

When spiritualist medium Mrs Lyall requires a new assistant, this nameless woman seems the perfect candidate.

But as the woman's past begins to reveal itself, so do new powers neither are prepared for.

"Matter may decay, but the spirit persists. The energy we exude remains."

The Glow has been generously supported by a lead gift from Charles Holloway. Further support has been received by members of The Glow Production Circle. The Glow was the 2018 Pinter Commission, an award given annually by Lady Antonia Fraser to support a new commission at The Royal Court Theatre.

There will be a post-show talk with Alistair McDowall on Tuesday 8 February 2022.