Casting Announced For IS GOD IS at the Royal Court Theatre in September

Vivienne Acheampong, Adelayo Adedayo, Ray Emmet Brown, Ernest Kingsley Jnr, Tamara Lawrance, Rudolphe Mdlongwa, Mark Monero and Cecilia Noble have been cast in the UK premiere of Is God Is written by Aleshea Harris and directed by Royal Court Associate Director Ola Ince.

Is God Is by Aleshea Harris will run in the Royal Court Jerwood Theatre Downstairs from Friday 10 September 2021 - Saturday 23 October 2021 with press night on Thursday 16 September 2021, 7.30pm.

With set design by Chloe Lamford, costume design by Natalie Pryce, lighting design by Simisola Lucia Majekodunmi, composition by Renell Shaw, sound design by Max Perryment, movement direction from Imogen Knight, choreography by Jordan 'JFunk' Franklin and special effects design by Susanna Peretz. The associate designer is Shankho Chaudhuri, the assistant director is Leian John-Baptiste, the dialect coach is Dawn-Elin Fraser and the fight director is Philip D'Orléans.

"I wanna step on somethin for once. See what it feel like. Must feel good."

When a letter arrives from the mother they thought was dead, 21 year old twins Racine and Anaia travel from the Dirty South to the California desert and a yellow house with teal shutters.

They are on a mission to avenge her past and ready to take down anyone who stands in their way.

Aleshea Harris' revenge tale about two women seeking justice and taking control of their own narratives, has received the Relentless Award and Obie Award for Playwriting.

There will be a post-show talk with Aleshea Harris on Wednesday 15 September 2021.