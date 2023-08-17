Casting Announced For Haverhill Arts Centre's DICK WHITTINGTON

Haverhill Arts Centre today announces the star cast for its in-house production of Dick Whittington, playing from 15 – 24 December. Haverhill's first homegrown pantomime for many years, Dick Whittington is written and directed by Dan Schumann, Haverhill Arts Centre's Creative Director, with set design by Trio Entertainment.

Leading the cast is former Coronation Street heartthrob, Scott Wright, playing the baddie that everyone loves to hate, King Rat. Scott rose to fame playing stripper Sam Kingston in Coronation Street, a role he played for two years earning him a nomination for Most Popular Newcomer at the 2001 NTA Awards; since leaving the famous cobbles he's played numerous television roles including Emmerdale, Doctors and Shameless as well as theatre roles including The Shawshank Redemption.

David Learner will play the role of Alderman Fitzwarren. David's extensive theatre career encompasses appearances in more than 100 stage shows and musicals across the country and beyond, together with TV work including the role of Marvin the Paranoid Android in The Hitch Hiker's Guide to the Galaxy, on-stage and in the BBC's award-winning TV adaptation, and three seasons as Pickle the Elf in ITV's fantasy adventure game Knightmare.

Playing the title role of Dick Whittington is Sinéad Mathias-Medeiros. A graduate of Southern Theatre Arts Centre, Sinéad played the role of Georgia in award-winning West End musical Burlesque as well as numerous pantomimes including Aladdin and Cinderella. She recently toured with new musical, Good Enough Mum's Club.

Michael Heslop plays Sarah The Cook. Michael has enjoyed several Panto seasons including playing the Prince at Beccles Public Hall & Diss Corn Hall and Ugly Sister last year at the VIVA! Theatre. Other theatre credits include: Til The Boy Comes Home and Private Peaceful (BIGG Entertainment), Calendar Girls (VIVA @ the Edinburgh Fringe) and The Wedding Singer (Stageworks Musical Theatre Company).

Completing the cast are Katy Cocks as Alice Fitzwarren, Samantha Dodd as Fairy Bowbells and Aaron Blackburn as Idle Jack. They will perform alongside a professional dance ensemble and talented local children from the Lisa Mason School of Dance, with music from a live band.

Director, Dan Schumann, said, “Haverhill's pantomime is back bigger and better than ever before, produced for the first time by the Arts Centre itself with a fresh and modern take on the classic pantomime tale. Pantomime is many young people's very first introduction to live theatre, and I want to deliver a homegrown panto experience that Haverhill can be proud of. You can expect a traditional pantomime, full of much-loved songs and belly laughs with plenty of opportunity to boo, hiss and cheer! The story of Dick Whittington is a quintessentially London tale – what better way to celebrate Haverhill and its connection with the capital in our 140th anniversary year.”

HAC are thrilled to welcome TAIT as one of their pantomime sponsors this year, especially given TAIT's distinguished history in the theatre industry and strong local links with Haverhill.

Dick Whittington plays at Haverhill Arts Centre from 15 – 24 December with performances daily. Tickets are priced from £16 and can be booked at Click Here or by ringing the Booking Office on 01440 714140.