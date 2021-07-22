Casting Announced For COPPELIA by KVN Dance Company at The Cockpit Theatre

KVN Dance Company has announced the full cast for the forthcoming World Premiere of Coppelia, by leading choreographer and director Kevan Allen. This brand-new re-imaging of the classic ballet will open at the Cockpit Theatre for a strictly limited run from Thursday 2 September - Saturday 11 September 2021. Tickets on sale now!

The cast of 13 dancers come from wide range of training and professional backgrounds, echoing the company's mission to present dance in all its forms to the widest possible audience.

Performing in the role of Dr Coppelius is Micheal Downing whose credits include music videos for international popstars Olly Murs, MK and Becky Hill and who recently received rave reviews for his performances in Peter and the Wolf at the Hackney Empire. He is joined by Marina Fraser as Swanhilder, who has danced with The Royal Ballet, English National Ballet and the Viviana Durante Company, and Danny Fogarty as Franz, who recently appeared in the hugely successful Netflix period drama Bridgerton.

They are joined by Rosie Southall (Snow White, Wayne McGregor Reset 2020), Laura Braid (core member of BirdGang), Evonnee Bentley-Holder (Guys and Dolls, Doctor Dolittle), Ediz Ibrahim (Bridgerton, Remembering the Oscars), Tamsin January (All or Nothing - The Mod Musical), Thomas Charles (A Christmas Carol), Jeanie Ryan (Flashdance the musical), Zach Parkin (New Adventures: Edward Scissorhands, Lord of the Flies and Swan Lake), Diante Lodge (The Best of the West End) and Ellis Rose Rother (Netflix: The Crown and Jingle Jangle)

The production is a complete reimagination of the classic ballet Coppelia and will expand and develop the existing story, delving deeper into the background of the characters and immersing the audience into the sometimes-unsettling mind of Dr Coppelius. While the traditional ballet focuses on Dr Coppelius, Swanhilder and the life-size doll that comes between them, this retelling will address his intent on creating the doll and how that impacts on his relationship with the wider community of villagers.

Coppelia features a remixed version of the original Delibes score by Rickard Berg who has previously collaborated with Mick Jagger, Mica Paris and Gavin Rossdale. The production will also feature costumes and styling by Wendy Olver whose credits include Sir Elton John, Mulberry and Harvey Nichols.

KVN Dance Company was founded in 2017 by world-renowned director and choreographer Kevan Allen. Having created work on stages around the world for a range of creatives including Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sir Trevor Nunn and Kylie Minogue, KVN Dance Company marks the next stage in Kevan's illustrious career.

The Company aims to bring a diverse mix of choreographic styles and dance forms together to create original and inspiring works that cross all genres of dance, breaking down barriers and introducing Kevan's eclectic and innovative style to new audiences.