Casting Announced For AN EVENING WITH THE GOOD ENOUGH MUMS CLUB

An Evening With the Good Enough Mums Club have announced the cast of parent performers for their concert tour today. The cast is Keisher Downie (Tina The Musical West End), Emma Odell (Mamma Mia UK and International Tour, Kinky Boots West End), Jade Samuels (Doctors BBC), Emma Williams (four time Olivier Award nominee for Mrs Henderson Presents, Zorro, Love Story and Half A Sixpence) and Belinda Wollaston (Flashdance The Musical).

The tour will run 18 Nov 2021 - 6 May 2022.

Writer and producer Emily Beecher said, "I'm so delighted we've not only been able to find such an incredible cast of actresses who are also mums, but for some of them this is their first return to performing after having a child. Our flexible, family friendly approach means people who may not be able to work in normal situations are being supported so they, their children, and their careers can continue to thrive."

Not perfect? Join the club! An Evening With The Good Enough Mums Club is an evening of laughter, tears, and music with the songs from hysterical and heart-breaking new musical, The Good Enough Mums Club. This concert performance is hosted by the show's creator, Emily Beecher ahead of the full production in 2023. Hear the songs from the show, confess your parenting sins, and join the cast & creative team for a chat about all things motherhood. The Good Enough Mums Club is produced, written, directed and performed by mums.

Tour Dates

18th-19th Nov Birmingham Hippodrome

Hurst Street, Southside, Birmingham, B5 4TB

Thurs-Fri 7.45pm | £10

www.birminghamhippodrome.com | 0844 388 5000

4th Dec The Hub, Lichfield

Market Street, Lichfield, WS13 6LG

Sat 8pm | £16

www.thehubstmarys.co.uk | 01543 256611

28th Jan MAST Mayflower Studios, Southampton

142-144 Above Bar St, Southampton, SO14 7DU

Fri 8.00pm | £15

mayflowerstudios.org.uk | 02380 711833

4th-5th Feb Pleasance Theatre, London

Carpenters Mews, North Road, London, N7 9EF

Fri-Sat 7:30pm, 2.30 Sat matinee | £18/16

Pleasance.co.uk | 020 7609 1800

10th Feb Civic, Barnsley

Hanson Street, Barnsley, S70 2HZ

Thurs 7.30pm | £14 Adult £12 Concession £8 student/child

Barnsleycivic.co.uk | 01226 327000

22nd Apr The Lowry, Salford

Pier 8, The Quays, Salford, M50 3AZ

Fri 12:30pm/8:00pm

Thelowry.com | 0343 208 6000