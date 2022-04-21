Cast and Tour Announced For UNFORTUNATE: THE UNTOLD STORY OF URSULA THE SEA WITCH

Fat Rascal Theatre and Wildpark Entertainment announce casting and tour dates for critically acclaimed hit parody musical Unfortunate: The Untold Story of Ursula the Sea Witch opening at Underbelly Festival Earls Court from 21 June - 16 July before splashing into The Lowry, MAST and Cast Doncaster in September - things are gonna get wet.

Join everyone's favourite Disney Diva, Ursula, as she gives her take on what really happened all those years ago under the sea. With an original hot pop soundtrack and trademark filthy humour, it's time to take the plunge and dive in to this year's hottest night out.

Fresh from sell out runs at the Edinburgh Fringe and around the UK the cast of 'Unfortunate' will be led by Elliotte Williams- N'Dure (Sylvia, The Old Vic. Jesus Christ Super Star, Regents Park. Hairspray, Uk Tour) in the title role of Ursula along with Miracle Chance (Be More Chill, Shaftesbury Theatre & The Other Palace. The Rocky Horror Show ,UK Tour. The Wedding Singer, UK Tour) as Ariel, Jack Gray (Badgers Can't Be Friends, Southwark Playhouse& Kings Head Theatre. Anticlimax. Theatre503) as Scuttle, Jamie Mawson (Vulvarine: A New Musical. King's Head Theatre & UK Tour Beauty & the Beast- A Musical Parody) as Eric, Allie Munro (Vulvarine: A New Musical . King's Head Theatre & UK Tour. Buzz: A New Musical, Pleasance. Waiter! There's a murder in my Soup!, Troubadour Wembley Park) as Sebastian and George Whitty (Hello Again, The New Union Theatre) as Triton.

Robyn Grant - Writer of the Book and Lyrics and Director said:

"We're beyond thrilled to be making our return this Summer, after spending the last two years upscaling the design, expanding the show into its two fast paced and electric acts, finding our wildly talented new cast and dreaming up what we know this show has the potential to be. 'Unfortunate' is brimming with the passion and persistence of a magnificent team of individuals fully committed to our vision of pure silliness, eccentricity and joy. Ursula's lair is finally ready to welcome you back and brimming with surprises, we just need our final ingredient... you!"

When Disney released 'The Little Mermaid' in 1989, they had no idea they were giving birth to an icon. Ursula the Sea Witch quickly took her place as the queen of Disney villains: a pop culture legend and a feminist badass. She's loud. She's clever. She's a ruthless businesswoman, and oh boy. is she sexy. Sexy, and unapologetically fat. She's not defined by slipper-sized feet, or enchanted blonde hair, or snow-white skin. Ursula is plump, purple and proud. For the LGBTQ+ community stands Ursula, defiant against her creator and with a message for all us 'poor unfortunate souls': love the skin you're in, value your voice over your body, and don't be afraid to be a little bit nasty" Who better to take us on a scorching trip through the problematic minefield that is Disney?

Unfortunate is produced by Wildpark Entertainment and Fat Rascal Theatre. The London Premiere is produced in association with Underbelly. It will be directed by Robyn Grant with Musical direction from Arlene McNaught. Choreography is by Melody Sinclair, Set Design by Abby Clarke, Costume Design by Cory Shipp, Sound Design by Dominic Cusack and Joe Cusack and Puppet Design by Abby Clarke and Hugh Purves, with Additional Casting by Pearson Casting.

Cruella told her side, and Maleficent's had her moment. Now the legendary queer queen is ready to spill, in this tell-all tale of sex, sorcery and suckers.

Tickets are on sale now visit fatrascaltheatre.com/tickets.

Tour Dates

Underbelly Festival Earls Court: 21st June - 16th July

Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday: 19:30pm

Friday: 19:00pm

Saturday: 14:00pm & 19:00pm

Sunday: 17:00pm

www.underbellyfestival.com

Lowry Manchester: 6th September - 10th September

Performance times

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday & Friday: 20:00pm

Saturday: 15:00pm & 20:00pm

www.thelowry.com

MAST Southampton: 13th September 2022 - 17th September 2022

Performance Times

Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday: 19:30pm

Friday: 18:00pm & 21:15pm

Saturday: 15:00pm & 19:30pm

www.mayflowerstudios.org.uk

Northern Stage: 20th September 2022 - 24th September 2022

Performance Times

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday & Friday: 19:30pm

Saturday: 14:30pm & 19:30pm

ON SALE SOON

Cast Doncaster: 29th September 2022 - 1st October 2022

Performance times

Thursday & Friday: 19:30pm

Saturday: 14:30pm & 19:30pm

ON SALE SOON