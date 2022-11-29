Cast and Creatives Announced for SLEEPING BEAUTY at Queen's Theatre Hornchurch

Queen's Theatre Hornchurch's annual pantomime is always a firm family favourite, and it is a pleasure to now be able to reveal the cast and creatives for the upcoming production of Sleeping Beauty, playing until 31 December 2022.

Firstly, the Theatre are delighted to announce that this year's dame, Super Nanny, will be played by returning audience-favourite, Dominic Gee-Burch. Dominic starred as Mr Lucas and Mr Scruton earlier this year in Sue Townsend's The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole Aged 13¾ the Musical. He was the infamous Björn Nastee in last year's pantomime Aladdin, and part of the live skiffle band in One Man, Two Guvnors, co-produced by Queen's Theatre Hornchurch (QTH) and Derby Theatre. Dominic's first appearance in Hornchurch was five years ago as part of the company of Sell a Door's Footloose the Musical.

Also returning this year, direct from the UK tour as the alternate lead of the hit West End musical School of Rock, is Alex Tomkins playing King 'Enry. QTH audiences will remember Alex from the festive variety show Christmas Allsorts, as the loveable Buttons in Cinderella, and Eddie in the major revival of Made in Dagenham - produced by QTH and New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich.

The final returning cast member is Laura Sillett as Fairy Falalalalalalalala. Laura stepped in to cover last year's Christmas period, in the role of Princess Jasmine, in QTH's production of Aladdin. Her other theatre credits include Dreamboats and Petticoats (UK No.1 Tour) and Hair! 50th Anniversary (UK & International Tour).

There are some new faces joining as part of the supremely talented actor-musician cast too. Ben Barrowplays Proppa, Footloose (UK & International Tour); Anna Fordham plays Princess Raury, Sunshine On Leith (Pitlochry Festival Theatre); Jerome Lincoln plays Romford Prince, Whistle Down The Wind (The Watermill); Marta Miranda plays Prim, The Diary of Anne Frank (Guildford School of Acting); and Hannah Woodward plays Vampira, The Wizard of Oz, (Hartlepool Borough Hall).

Sleeping Beauty is written by Andrew Pollard, directed by Caroline Leslie, with original music and lyrics by Tom Self, set and costume design by Dora Schweitzer, lighting design by Stephen Pemble, andchoreography by Lee Crowley. The executive producer is Mathew Russell.

Caroline Leslie, part of the Theatre's Creative Leadership Team and Director of Sleeping Beauty says "As regular aficionados of QTH Pantos will know, Andrew Pollard (writer of Aladdin and Robin Hood to name a few) writes hilarious dialogue and loves to put his characters into ever more challenging and ridiculous situations. The crucial thing was to find a team of actor-musicians with the comic ability to make Andrew's text zing and the playing skills to realise Composer Tom Self's brilliant and lively original songs that give the show it's totally unique character. We're pleased as punch with our excellent cast!"

In a magical fairy kingdom, happy plans are underway for Princess Raury's christening. But a bad fairy has been missed off the invite list and descends on the party casting a wicked curse. So, when 18-year-old Raury pricks her finger on a spinning wheel, and falls asleep for many years, it takes bravery and courage to wake up and face a very different world. But the bad fairy is up to more mischief, and Raury is soon setting off to the rescue, aided by her zany Nanny and family, to ensure true love can find its way...

Everyone can enjoy this festive treat with QTH offering several access performances; an audio described performance on Saturday 10 December at 2pm, a British Sign Language interpreted performance on Saturday 10 December at 6.30pm, a Dementia Friendly performance on Thursday 15 December at 1.30pm, and a Relaxed (SEN/Autism Friendly) performance on Thursday 15 December at 5.30pm. For the best experience when booking an access performance, speak to the theatre's Box Office team on 01708 443333, or email boxoffice@queens-theatre.co.uk

Sleeping Beauty will be performed at Queen's Theatre Hornchurch until 31 December 2022.