Cast and Creatives Announced For SLEEPING BEAUTY at the Borough Hall, Godalming in December

Performances run 10 - 26 December 2022.  

Oct. 19, 2022  

Following their recent popular productions of Cinderella and Jack and the Beanstalk, Wysch Productions present the enchanting family Pantomime Sleeping Beauty at Godalming's Borough Hall from 10 until 26 December 2022.

The festive favourite promises spectacular song and dance, colourful costumes and lots of fun and laughs for the whole family.

The professional cast, with countless stage and screen credits, includes Joshua Crossley as Prince Alexander, Hannah Evans as Princess Aurora, Christy Gilbert as Fairy Fashionista, Kevin Hand as King Calico, Joe Hartley as Arachnia and Matthew Peter-Carter as Donna Kebab, with Dexter Greenwood, Elli Hosier and Charlotte Wyschna all as Ensemble and Understudies.

Sleeping Beauty is directed by Jo Kirkland, choreographed and assistant directed by Charlotte Wyschna, cast by Denise Silvey and produced by Charlotte Wyschna and Nick Wyschna for Wysch Productions.

Script writer Andrew Pollard has a great passion for Pantomime. He has written, directed and played Dame in nearly 20 Pantomimes for Greenwich Theatre. He is also resident Panto writer for the Watford Palace, Queen's Theatre, Hornchurch, and the Mercury Theatre, Colchester and he has written numerous Pantomimes and other shows for theatres across the country.

There is a relaxed and BSL signed performance on 17 December at 6.30pm. This show will be specifically adapted for those on the autism spectrum, individuals with sensory and communication disorders, those with learning disabilities, people who are deaf or hard of hearing and anyone who would benefit from a more relaxed environment. Tickets for this performance have been reduced to £18 and can purchased by calling the Box Office. There is disabled access throughout the venue.

Book tickets for Sleeping Beauty, the Pantomime of your dreams, by calling 01483 361101 or by visiting GodalmingPanto.com. Tickets: £18-£23.50. Concessions: Senior Citizens, under 16's, unemployed. Children aged 2 and under go free but they must sit on a lap.



