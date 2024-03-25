Cast Set For the Final 6-Week London Season of F**KING MEN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Joe Bishop, Rory Connolly, Jason Eddy and David Michaels are to star in the final London season of F**king Men by Tony-winning Joe DiPietro.

A modern retelling of Schnitzler's infamous classic ‘La Ronde', F**king Men is a fascinating, funny and provocative story of sex, love and connection. This dramatic comedy follows 10 men through a series of erotic encounters that change their lives in small but significant ways. In this raw and updated new version, Joe DiPietro (‘Memphis', ‘The Toxic Avenger,' ‘What's New Pussycat?', ‘Sinatra'), takes a sharp and insightful look at the experiences of modern gay men as they navigate their conflicting desires for the comfort of monogamous love and the thrill of sexual freedom.

Joe Bishop recently played the title role in AL4N TUR1NG (Riverside Studios).

Rory Connolly recently appeared in the Made in Dagenham: 10th Anniversary Concert (London Palladium).

Jason Eddy was in The Rat Trap (Off Broadway) and The Talented Mr Ripley (Wilton's Music Hall).

David Michaels was in Grenfell: Value Engineering(Tabernacle, London), Grenfell: System Failure (Marylebone Theatre) and The Curious Incident of The Dog in the Night-Time (NT world tour).

After a complete SELL OUT season in 2023, the hit play is to return to Waterloo East Theatre for a final strictly limited 6-week run from April 13.

Creative team:

Director Steven Kunis

Movement/Intimacy Director Lee Crowley

Set/Costume Designer Cara Evans

Lighting Designer Alex Lewer

Composer & Sound Designer Julian Starr

Voice and Accent Coach Amanda Stephens-Lee

Production Manager Carrie Croft

Company Stage Manager Gareth McLeod

Marketing Manager Emma Martin

Anne Vosser Casting

Produced by Adam Roebuck (‘Afterglow', UK premiere, Southwark Playhouse and Waterloo

East Theatre).