Cast Set For Wiltshire Creative's DICK WHITTINGTON

Wiltshire Creative has announced full casting for this year’s pantomime, Dick Whittington. Artistic Director of Wiltshire Creative Gareth Machin directs Will Carey (Dick Whittington), Olivia Hewitt Jones (Alice Fitzwarren), Will Jennings (Percy Rat), Hugh Osbourne (Alderman Fitzwarren), David Rumelle (Sarah the Cook), Lindo Shinda (Cosmo), Natalie Winsor (Fairy Bowbells), Alisha Capon and Daniel Timoney.

Dick Whittington will run from 25 November 2023 – 7 January 2024 with press night on 29 November and features writing by trio Plested, Brown & Wilsher returning to Salisbury for a second year.

Cast: Will Carey (Dick Whittington), Olivia Hewitt Jones (Alice Fitzwarren), Will Jennings (Percy Rat), Hugh Osbourne (Alderman Fitzwarren), David Rumelle (Sarah the Cook), Lindo Shinda (Cosmo), Natalie Winsor (Fairy Bowbells), Alisha Capon and Daniel Timoney

Director: Gareth Machin; Designer: Zoe Squire; Lighting designer: Nic Farman; Choreographer: Khiley Williams; Musical Supervisor: Josh Sood; Musical Director: Ong Cheng Kan; Sound Designer: Michael Scott; Casting Director: Natalie Gallacher CDG; Associate Casting Director: Richard Johnston



Join Dick Whittington and his cool cat Cosmo, on the journey from Salisburyshire to London, in search of fame and fortune.



In the big city, disaster strikes, and the streets aren’t paved with gold but overrun with rodents. Can Dick defeat Evil King Rat and save the city of London? Join us this Christmas to find out! Expect exciting escapades, dazzling dances, and sparkling songs from our live band, which will have you singing and dancing all the way home.





Clare Plested, Adam Brown and Amanda Wilsher are a comedy writing team with over 20 years' experience writing, directing and performing comedy theatre. Theatre credits include Cinderella (Salisbury Playhouse), Jack and the Beanstalk, Cinderella, Aladdin and Sleeping Beauty (Corn Exchange Newbury). Supported by The Arts Council, the company had six acclaimed runs at the Edinburgh Festival, ten nationwide tours and toured internationally. Their unique brand of comedy gathered an enthusiastic fan base with broad appeal. Their musical, The Perfect Wife, is currently in development with Debbie Isitt.

Alisha Capon’s theatre credits include Bugsy Malone (UK tour) and Berlin Berlin (Théâtre Fontaine).

Will Carey plays Dick Whittington. His theatre credits include Half a Sixpence (Kilworth House Theatre), Aladdin (The Capitol Theatre), Grandpa’s Great Escape (UK tour), and Peter Pan (The Capitol Theatre). For television, his credits include Autopsy and The Last Hours of David Cassidy.

Olivia Hewitt-Jones plays Alice Fitzwarren, marking her professional stage debut.

Will Jennings plays Percy Rat. His theatre credits include Les Misérables (Queen’s Theatre, Sondheim Theatre), Les Misérables All Star Staged Concert (Gielgud Theatre), Sleeping Beauty (Milton Keynes Theatre), Benidorm, The Night Pirates, Shrek the Musical (UK tours), The Mousetrap (St Martin’s Theatre), The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Broadway Theatre Catford), and Avenue Q (Upstairs at the Gatehouse).

Hugh Osborne plays Alderman Fitzwarren. His theatre credits include Mame (Hope Mill Theatre, UK tour), Witness for the Prosecution (London County Hall), Jekyll and Hyde (English Theatre Frankfurt), Fracked!; Or don’t use the F-word (Jonathan Church Productions), Legally Blonde (Upstairs at the Gatehouse), The Sound of Music (UK and international tour), Blithe Spirit (Duke of Yorks), The Importance of being Earnest (Haverstock Productions), The Mikado (Charing Cross Theatre), My Fair Lady (Kilworth House Theatre), To Sir With Love (Royal & Derngate), The Lady in the Van (Gala Theatre, Durham, Theatre Royal Bath), Footloose (Novello Theatre, UK tour), Donkeys’ Years (Gielgud Theatre), The King and I (Royal Albert Hall), The Last Cigarette (Chichester Festival Theatre), Afterlife, The Wood Demon (National Theatre), Noises Off (Theatre Royal Newcastle, UK tour), Jack and the Beanstalk (Wyvern Theatre Swindon), Sleeping Beauty (Civic Theatre Chelmsford), and Aladdin (Broadway Theatre Barking). His television credits include Patrick’s Planet.

David Rumelle plays Sarah the Cook in his 27th consecutive year as a Pantomime Dame, having recently performed in Dick Whittington, Jack and the Beanstalk (Motherwell Theatre), Sleeping Beauty (Churchill Theatre Bromley), Robin Hood (The Cresset), Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (M&S Bank Arena Liverpool), Jack and the Beanstalk (The Hilton Brighton Metropole), and Aladdin (The Playhouse Theatre, Weston-super-Mare). Other theatre credits include A Bedful of Foreigners, Wildboyz, The Titfield Thunderbolt, Strictly Murder, One for the Pot (UK tours), An Unsettling Evening (Palace Theatre Club, Southend), and Stop Messing About (Richmond Theatre). His television credits include Round the Horne – Revisited.

Daniel Timoney’s theatre credits include Cats (Crossroads Live), The Elves Save Christmas (Valley Gardens, Brighton), and Cats and Come Fly with Me (Royal Caribbean Productions).

Lindo Shinda plays Cosmo the Cat. Her theatre credits include Jack and the Beanstalk (Yvonne Arnaud Theatre), and Cinderella (Carousel Theatre Company).

Natalie Winsor plays Fairy Bowbells. Her theatre credits include Faking Bad (Turbine Theatre), Twelfth Night, Gypsy (The Mill at Sonning), The Tempest, A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Theatre Royal Bath), Abba Voyage (ABBA Arena), Lavelles The Ladies of Motown (Radlett Centre), Rent (Frogmore Paper Mill), Bury the Dead (Finborough Theatre), Villages (The Other Palace), Mariage Blanc (Asylum Chapel), Fame (Shaftesbury Theatre), Rock of Ages, Dirty Dancing, What a Feeling!, Jekyll and Hyde (UK tours), Dick Whittington (Nottingham Playhouse), King Arthur (The Roses Theatre), Cinderella (Venue Cymru), Peter Pan (Grand Opera House Belfast), Peter Pan (New Cardiff Theatre), Jack and the Beanstalk (Basildon Theatre).

Gareth Machin is the Artistic Director of Wiltshire Creative. Previously, he was studio associate at The National Theatre, artistic director of Southwark Playhouse and associate director at Bristol Old Vic.