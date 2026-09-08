Cast Set For WILKO: LOVE AND DEATH AND ROCK 'N' ROLL UK Tour

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The cast has been announced for the national tour of Wilko: Love and Death and Rock 'n' Roll. Johnson Willis will return to the role of Wilko, joined by other returning cast members Georgina Field, Jon House and David John. A new addition to the cast, Lara Lemon's best known for TV roles including Rosemary in Insomnia alongside Vicky McClure, and her most recent stage roles in Witness for the Persecution and The Mousetrap in the West End.

A figure of immense influence in the rock world and beyond, Dr Feelgood co-founder and iconic guitarist Wilko Johnson faced a terminal diagnosis in 2012 with the expectation of just one year left to live. Declining medical intervention, he chose to dedicate his remaining time to a meaningful farewell tour of the people and places that defined his life... only for an unexpected miracle to change the narrative entirely. Wilko: Love and Death and Rock 'n' Roll examines the life of this punk-movement godfather, tracing a career that spanned Dr Feelgood and Ian Dury and the Blockheads, to a late-career turn to acting in Game of Thrones. The production integrates live music and storytelling with the legend's own words, serving as a practical masterclass in living life to the fullest.

Wilko: Love and Death and Rock 'n' Roll embarks on its first tour after originating at Queen's Theatre Hornchurch in 2024 and transferring to Southwark Playhouse, then Leicester Square Theatre, in 2025. Some of the biggest names in rock and roll will be appearing as guests on the tour, with previous guests at Leicester Square Theatre including Norman Watt-Roy (Ian Dury and the Blockheads, the Wilko Johnson band), Billy Bragg, John Cooper Clarke and Chris Difford. This UK tour kicks off in Coventry this week and will stop at venues across the country until November including York, Durham and Wilko's hometown Southend.

Wilko Johnson, born in Canvey Island, co-founded the legendary band Dr. Feelgood in 1971. Known for his electrifying stage presence and distinctive, machine-gun guitar style, Wilko and the band are widely regarded as the Godfathers of punk rock and have influenced generations of musicians. Wilko also acted occasionally, including in hit show Game of Thrones. 2025 also marked the 50th anniversary of the band's groundbreaking debut album Down by the Jetty which has been hailed as a major influence by rock legends including Paul Weller, Bob Geldof, and the Ramones. Other iconic artists - such as John Lydon of the Sex Pistols, Suggs from Madness, and members of Echo and the Bunnymen - have also credited the band with shaping their sound.

2026 marks the 50th anniversary of Stupidity, the band's live album that topped the UK charts in October 1976 - the first live album ever to reach number one in its first week of release, and the band's only chart-topping recording. In 2013, NME named it one of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time.

Starring as Wilko, Johnson Willis is a musician and actor who has spent many years in the music industry playing and recording with bands. His credits include Return to the Forbidden Planet in 1999, the West End premiere of The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe (Gillian Lynne Theatre, 2022), Amelie The Musical (National Tour, 2019, (National tour, The Other Palace and W.E Criterion) as well as productions with Theatre Clwyd Cymru, The Royal Shakespeare Company, The Newbury Watermill Theatre and The New Wolsey Theatre Ipswich.

Writer Jonathan Maitland said, 'Wilko's is one of the greatest rock 'n' roll stories ever told and his songs are some of the greatest rock 'n' roll ever recorded. Even so, when I first read the play to him at his home in Southend five years ago, none of us could have imagined how much his story would go on to connect with audiences. My only regret is that he's not around to see this tour happen but I know, for sure, that he would have been absolutely thrilled.'

Jonathan Maitland is a playwright and former journalist having worked for the BBC across Radio 4, BBC News and presenting and producing shows for BBC 1. Maitland's debut stage play Dead Sheep (2015) produced at Park Theatre became the most successful production in the theatre's history. This record was broken by his second play also staged at Park Theatre An Audience With Jimmy Saville (2015), which went on to transfer to Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Further works at Park Theatre include Deny Deny Deny (2016) and the box office record breaking The Last Temptation of Boris Johnson (2019) which went on to complete an eight-week national tour in 2020. Most recently, Maitland presented the premiere of his new play The Interview at Park Theatre and his BBC Radio 4 adaptation of Wasps in a Jam Jar in 2023.

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