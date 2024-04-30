Cast Set For The Dukes' ALICE IN WONDERLAND

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Dukes award-winning outdoor walkabout theatre show returns to Lancaster’s Williamson Park this summer as the Dukes present their annual award winning production featuring a cast of 6 actors.

The full cast includes: Eve Pereira (A Little Princess; Theatre By The Lake) as Alice, Helen Longworth (The Archers, Doctors; BBC, Coronation Street, Emmerdale; ITV) who returns to the Dukes Park Show after starring as Baloo in 2022’s Jungle Book, as the Queen of Hearts; Katie Ball (Sing! On Tour; Universal Studios Japan) as the Hatter, Ross Telfer (A Midsummer Night’s Dream; Everyman Theatre Company, The Ugly Duckling, A Christmas Carol; Everyman Cheltenham) as the Caterpillar, Kira Hayes (Old Firm Friends; Seven Dials Playhouse) as the Hare and Rebecca Phythian (Aladdin, Jack and the Beanstalk, Sleeping Beauty; Salford Arts Theatre) as the White Rabbit.

The creative team features Kirsty Davies (director), Steven Markwick (composer/musical director), Andrew Pollard (writer), Elspeth Dale (stage manager), Brent Lees (production manager), Kate Harvey (sound designer), Jessica Curtis (set and costume designer), Frances Ashton (production assistant), SnowZie Rose (deputy stage manager) and Laura O’Connor (costume).

Set against the stunning backdrop of Williamson Park, this summer spectacle invites audiences of all ages to immerse themselves in the fantastical world of Lewis Carroll's timeless classic. Prepare to be swept away on a kaleidoscopic journey where every twist and turn leads to a new adventure, and where the only limit is your imagination.

Join Alice as she navigates through a topsy-turvy wonderland filled with curious characters, nonsensical riddles, and enchanting landscapes. From the mischievous Cheshire Cat to the tyrannical Queen of Hearts, every moment is a delightful dance with the extraordinary.



The Dukes new CEO, Chris Lawson, said on the announcement:



“I'm delighted to announce the return of our outdoor play in the park, Alice In Wonderland. We have a fantastic creative team working on this production and we're excited to present what will be a show full of fantastic family fun. As the new CEO at the Dukes, this will be my first time working with the Dukes team on the Play in the Park, but I'm excited to see what we create, the team here are full of enthusiasm and excitement as we start the journey on creating another adventure in the beautiful Williamson Park this summer. These shows always sell fast with the popular weekend dates always going first so grab your tickets quick!"

Alice in Wonderland promises to be a mad-cap family adventure that will leave you spellbound from start to finish. So, don't be late for this very important date! Secure your tickets now and prepare to embark on the theatrical event of the season.



Alice in Wonderland runs on Tuesdays - Sundays from July 19 - August 25 at

7.15pm. Tickets must be booked in advance. Group bookings negotiable, please contact The Dukes Box Office on 01524 598500 or tickets@dukeslancaster.org





