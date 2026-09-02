Cast Set For THE SNOWMAN at Birmingham Rep

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Birmingham Rep has announced the full cast of its brand-new production of the beloved Christmas classic, The Snowman, which premieres on its main stage, The House, from Tuesday 20 October – Sunday 1 November 2026, with its press night on Thursday 29 October 2026. It then heads to the Peacock Theatre, Sadler's Wells' home in the West End, for winter 2026, running from Saturday 21 November 2026 to Sunday 3 January 2027. The production is based on the much-loved wordless picture book by Raymond Briggs published by Penguin and featuring Howard Blake's acclaimed score, including the iconic Walking in the Air.

Sharing the role of The Boy in this enchanting new production, directed and choreographed by Olivier Award-winner Will Tuckett, are Felix Anderson, Jake Durant, Tristan Marwa and Tate Masuku.

They are joined by an ensemble of dancers - Teague Applegate, Andrew Ashton, Serafina Sofia Barbieri, Ross Black, Natasha Chu, Eleanor Copping, Kynda Ng, Alice O'Brien, Andrii Osadchyi, Suzy Osadchyi, Ben Randall, Aaron Smyth.

Also announced is that Tahra Zafar, who has over 30 years of experience of live events in theatre, film and TV will be designing the Snowman costume. Her most recent iconic design is that of Paddington Bear in Paddington The Musical at The Savoy Theatre, for which she won an Olivier Award. Her many other credits include Antman III, Star Wars VII, In the Night Garden (her first collaboration with Will Tuckett), The Monster in Lady Gaga's Monster Tour and she was responsible for 23,000 costumes for the London 2012 Olympic opening and closing ceremonies, including that of the late Queen Elizabeth's II's sky-diving double.

Also joining the Olivier Award-winning director and choreographer, Will Tuckett (West Side Story (RSC/The Sage Gateshead), Into the Woods (Royal Opera House), and The Nutcracker (National Ballet of Japan)) to create this new version of the stage show are the already announced multi award-winning production designer Anna Fleischle (Punch, 2:22 A Ghost Story, Everybody's Talking About Jamie and Hangmen) video designer Nina Dunn for PixelLux (Enoch Arden (New National Theatre, Tokyo), Othello (West End), 9 to 5 The Musical (West End, UK Tour, Australia, Korea)), Tony Award-winning illusions designer Chris Fisher (Stranger Things: The First Shadow (Broadway and West End), Back to the Future (Broadway, Tokyo, West End), The Hunger Games on Stage (Troubadour Canary Wharf) and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (West End and Worldwide))and puppet designer Daisy Beattie (The BFG (RSC), Spirited Away (Tokyo), The Enormous Crocodile (Roald Dahl Story Company).

The creative team is completed by lighting designer Matt Daw, sound designer Kelsh Buckman-Drage, flying directors Floyd Hughes and Adam Bailey (for Flying by Foy), Amy Beadel CDG (For Grindrod Burton Casting), Emma Brunton (Associate Puppetry Director), Keziah Ferguson (Associate Production Designer) and Paul James Rooney (Assistant Director and Choreographer).

The original Rep production first opened to Birmingham audiences in 1993 and has charmed audiences young and old for 32 years, becoming The Rep's longest-running production. The Snowman has embarked on UK tours, melting the hearts of families across the country, and broken records as the West End's longest running festive show, with its 29-year seasonal residency at Sadler's Wells' Peacock Theatre.

Now, more than three decades after its original staging, Raymond Briggs' cherished story returns in a fresh new production that will bring the timeless tale to life once again for new generations.

Will Tuckett said: 'It is incredibly exciting to be starting work on this re-imagining of Raymond Briggs' The Snowman with an absolutely first-class cast. With the brilliant Tahra Zafar joining the incredible team of creatives, we have everyone we need to shape this magical world into what will be a truly spectacular new staging. I cannot wait to share this world premiere with audiences of all ages.”

Birmingham Rep's Artistic Director Joe Murphy added: “The Snowman has a very special place in the history of The Rep. For over 30 years this beloved production has enchanted thousands, possibly millions, of theatre-goers, for many of whom it will have been their introduction into the captivating world of theatre. With all the magic and joy of the original, and of course the unforgettable score by Howard Blake, this freshly-minted production looks set to thrill the next generation. I can't wait for audiences to see what Will Tuckett and his exceptional team have created, and it's a privilege and honour that it will premiere here in Birmingham at The Rep.”

Artistic Director and Co-Chief Executive of Sadler's Wells, Sir Alistair Spalding CBE said: “The Snowman at the Peacock Theatre is always such a beloved part of our programming. For us, and our audiences, it heralds the start of the festive season. The fact that it has been the longest-running Christmas show in the West End speaks volumes to the timelessness of Raymond Briggs'wonderful story. We can't wait to see the magic this brilliant new cast and creative team will bring to the production.”

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