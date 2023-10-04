Cast Set For KILLING JACK at Queen's Theatre Hornchurch

Rebecca Wheatley has been announced playing Annie and Val in the cast of Killing Jack by Sadie Hasler at Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch. She is best known for starring as Amy Howard in BBC’s Casualty as well as the strict English teacher Mrs Sherman, in the West End musical, Fame and Julie Johnson in the West End production of Bad Girls: The Musical. She will be joined by Anne Odeke playing Kate and Cathy, who has previously performed at Shakespeare’s Globe in A Midsummer Night’s Dream, As You Like It, The Merry Wives of Windsor, The Comedy of Errors and Bartholomew Fair as well as featuring alongside Killing Jack playwright Sadie Hasler as a writer for Misfits also at Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch.

Charlie Buckland will take on the role of Christopher. His previous credits include starring in the double Olivier-nominated This House at The National Theatre and being directed by Sir Alan Ayckbourn in a nationwide touring revival of his play, Season’s Greetings. Gemma Salter will appear as PC Mara and Polly, having previously performed in Made in Dagenham (Adelphi Theatre). Hanna Khogali will appear as Maz and Mary Jane having appeared in You Bury Me (Paines Plough). Completing the cast is Jessica Johnson as Liz and Tricia who appeared in the Carol Tambor Best of Edinburgh Award-winning Key Change (National Tour, New York Theatre Workshop, National Theatre and Battersea Arts Centre) and Caitlin Scott as Jules who previously appeared in Bleak Expectations (The Watermill Theatre).

Inspired by the limited writing spotlighting the women murdered by one of the most famous serial killers in British history, Jack the Ripper, Killing Jack is a darkly thrilling plunge into a world where women return to take back their stories and exact their own revenge written by Sadie Hasler and commissioned by Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch. Sadie Hasler has previously collaborated with the theatre as one of the four playwrights for Misfits (2020), an innovative hybrid of live theatre and digital content exploring four inspirational tales of Essex resilience. The Theatre also commissioned her to write Stiletto Beach (2019), a funny and heart-warming new play that took a sharp swipe at the Essex Girl stereotype that women have been putting up with for decades.

Sadie Hasler is a multi-award-winning playwright, actor, and columnist. She has worked widely in Theatre, TV & Radio, and on the international comedy circuit. Her plays Pramkicker (2016), Fran & Leni (2017) and Stiletto Beach (2019) have been published by Bloomsbury Methuen Drama. Sadie’s work has been produced in Washington DC, Chicago, Sydney, Melbourne, Oslo, Rome, Milan, Asti, London, Edinburgh, & around the UK. Misfits (2020) is published by Salamander Street. Sadie is currently under commission to adapt a series of four Sunday Times Bestsellers for the West End. She is part of the Old Vic Playwriting group working with Ella Hickson.

Caroline Leslie is a theatre director specialising in new writing and touring work. Earlier this year she directed Bleak Expectations at the Criterion Theatre. Her acclaimed production of The Wipers Times, by Ian Hislop and Nick Newman, enjoyed two West End runs at the Arts Theatre after an initial production at The Watermill Theatre and two National Tours. Her sell-out production of Trial by Laughter was at The Watermill Theatre and also had a National Tour.

Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch is a vibrant producing theatre, working in Outer East London, Essex and beyond. As a cultural hub, over 210,000 people enjoy the programme each year. Audiences are guaranteed a warm welcome from a three-year winner of UK Theatre’s Most Welcoming Theatre (2016 – 2018) and London Theatre of the Year 2020 (The Stage Awards), the first Outer London theatre to receive this prestigious award.