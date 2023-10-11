Cast Set For CINDERELLA Panto at Nottingham Playhouse

Nottingham Playhouse has announced the cast for its legendary pantomime, the magical tale of Cinderella. With everyone's favourite dame, John Elkington, marking his 25th year since his first panto at Nottingham Playhouse, it's a guaranteed spectacular festive treat for all the family.

John plays the fragrant Rose, and joining him as sassy sibling Violet, is the multi-talented Tom Hopcroft (Sister Act, UK Tour, The Comedy About a Bank Robbery, UK Tour), and the energetic Danny Hendrix (Dick Whittington, Nottingham Playhouse) returns this year as Buttons. Jewelle Hutchinson makes her professional debut as the dazzling Cinderella, having just graduated from Mountview Theatre School. Liam Marcellino (Sound of Music, Chichester Festival Theatre) plays the dashing Prince, with Nottingham-born Georgia-Mae Price (Dick Whittington, Yvonne Arnaud Theatre) as Dandini. And Alice Redmond (Tracey Beaker Gets Real, Nottingham Playhouse) takes on both Fairy Godmother and Her Ladyship.

14 local youngsters appear as the Youth Chorus, playing circus folk, woodland creatures, footmen, and puppeteers, amongst other roles. The tasty Team Pumpkin are Isla Farrell, Ruby Hardy, Nathan Hayward, Effie Lennon, Amiya Maxwell, Henry Pavier and Olivia Richardson. The sparkling Team Slipper are Isla Granville, Max Huson, Matilda Lamb, Logan Miles, Ayanna Mzungu, Sahasra Peddi and Josie Samuels.

Adam Penford, writer and director said, "What a sublime cast and the best dame in the land in John Elkington. I'm delighted that for two of the performers this is their first job out of drama school, and that five of the performers are from our region, celebrating the wealth of talent on our doorstep. Cinderella is everyone's favourite pantomime with a dramatic story, magical transformation, romance and hilarious baddies."

Written and directed by Nottingham Playhouse Artistic Director, Adam Penford, with long-standing Musical Director John Morton at the helm. Set and Costume design is brought to sparkling life by Cleo Pettitt (twice nominated for Best Panto Design at the Great British Panto Awards) and Rosanna Bates (Dick Whittington, Nottingham Playhouse) this year takes on the role of choreographer. With Lighting Design by Tim Mitchell, Sound Design by Adam Fisher, Video Design by Raphael Achache and Casting Directors Natalie Gallacher CDG and Richard Johnston for Pippa Ailion Casting.

Polish your glass slippers and line up your pumpkins for you SHALL go to the Ball. The legendary Nottingham Playhouse panto is the most enchanting story of them all – the magical tale of Cinderella!

We'll be booing the surly sisters, Rose and Violet, swooning at Prince Charming, marvelling at the Fairy Godmother, cheering on Cinderella and enjoying an added touch of fabulous glamour and glitz from Nottingham's favourite panto dame John Elkington.

With live music, dazzling dance, and comedy chaos galore, it's the perfect festive treat for all the family.