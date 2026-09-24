Cast Set For Balletboyz's SIX LETHARGIES World Premiere
The production will feature Joshua Attwood, Dan Baines, and six other dancers with choreography by Iván Pérez and Seirian Griffiths.
BalletBoyz will return to London's Sadler's Wells Theatre in their 25th year with the World Premiere of a major new work, Six Lethargies from 18 - 21 November 2026. Tickets are on sale now at sadlerswells.com.
In an exclusive season at Sadler's Wells Theatre, Keaton Henson's composition for string orchestra Six Lethargies is adapted into a theatrical experience physicalising emotional trauma and resolution, directed by Michael Nunn and William Trevitt.
With brand-new choreography by Iván Pérez and Seirian Griffiths, the production will feature costume design by Elisa Mozzanica and lighting design by Andrew Ellis.
The company of dancers will be led by Joshua Attwood, Dan Baines, Alex de la Bastide, Paris Fitzpatrick, Dylan Jones, Elisabet Liisu Cerenius, Faye Tan and Kai Tomioka. They will be joined by an ensemble of performers to create a company of 37 mixed-gender dancers and a live 37-piece string orchestra on stage in an evening chronicling a journey through six stages of emotional landscapes.
Musician, composer, visual artist, poet, and long-time collaborator of BalletBoyz, Keaton Henson's composition asks the question “If I write how it feels to me, will you feel it too?”, inviting audiences to experience a visceral evocation of where and how trauma manifests, and how it can find resolution.
Artistic Directors and BalletBoyz founders Michael Nunn and William Trevitt said: “Following our anniversary celebrations with Still Pointless, we also wanted to mark our 25th year with a brand-new work for the stage in keeping with the thing that continues to inspire us: commissioning original, ambitious, and thought-provoking creations. Six Lethargies will enable us to do this whilst also exploring and raising awareness of a subject matter that's close to our hearts: mental health, trauma, and the power of music, movement, and art to serve as a tool for recovery and resolution.”
Keaton Henson added: “Six Lethargies is the thing I am most proud of, it was created to explore the physiology of music, how fervently it can manifest in our body and mind. So to me it is a logical next step to reinterpret it and tell a new story using the body itself. Without bias I felt immediately that BalletBoyz were the only company to work with to do this, with their ability to blur the lines between dance, reality and theatre.”
Now in its 25th year, Sadler's Wells Associate Artist BalletBoyz continues their reputation as a world-renowned contemporary dance company known for breaking down barriers in dance through innovative stage and screen work
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