Cast Set For ALICE IN WONDERLAND at Riverside Studios and Soho Theatre Walthamstow

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Casting has been announced for Alice in Wonderland, returns to London this summer, following its UK premiere at the Marylebone Theatre in 2025 and its recent Easter season at Riverside Studios this spring.

The production will return to Riverside Studios in Hammersmith from Thursday 16 July to Sunday 2 August, with a press performance on Tuesday 21 July at 3pm, before moving to Soho Theatre Walthamstow from Wednesday 5 to Sunday 16 August, with a press performance on Friday 7 August at 2pm, as part of the venue's Summer Slam season, a programme designed to engage local audiences across East London.

Joining the company will be Ailsa Erskine (Be More Chill, Old Joint Stock; Aladdin, Adam Smith Theatre) in the role of “Alice” and Kate Malyon (Mr Gum and the Dancing Bear, National Theatre; Daddy Issues, BBC) in the role of “Cheshire Cat”.

Returning to Wonderland will be Clare Brice (Wicked: For Good, Universal; Doctor Who, BBC1) as “White Rabbit”, Honey Gabriel (Bossy, Zoo Co; Bard in the Yard, Will & Co) as “Hatter”, Sean Garratt (The Table, Blind Summit Theatre; Tao of Glass, Improbable Theatre) as Caterpillar/Dormouse, Tom Giles (Jack and the Beanstalk, Watford Palace; Emmerdale, ITV) as “Hare”, Skye Hallam (The Crown, Netflix; Heads or Tails, Brighton Fringe - Offie Nomination) as “Tweedle Dee”, Thomas Hewitt (Aladdin, UAE Tour; Jungle Book, Brighton Open Air Theatre) as “Cover Hatter & Hare”, Grace Hussey-Burd (Twelfth Night, Old Red Lion Theatre; Bridgerton, Secret Cinema) as “Cover Tweedle Dee & Dum”, Daniel Page (USHERS: The Front of House Musical, The Other Palace – Offie Lead Performance Nomination) as “Queen of Hearts” and Sophie Wilkinson (Miki, Slot Machine; Treasure Island, Hazlitt Theatre) as “Tweedle Dum.”

Tumble down the rabbit hole this summer into the fantastical world of Wonderland, where up is down and nonsense reigns supreme. Join Alice on her journey as she shrinks and grows, encountering peculiar characters at every turn. Will the mischievous Cheshire Cat guide her through the madness? Can the hurried White Rabbit help her uncover the secrets she's searching for? And could the Queen of Hearts cause her to truly lose her head?

Adapted by Penny Farrow and directed and designed by Nate Bertone, with co-direction and movement by Eva Sampson, this retelling brings Lewis Carroll's much-loved classic to life with lighting by Jack Weir, sound by Ella Wahlström, and puppets designed by Chris Barlow and Nate Bertone with puppetry direction by Katriona Brown. With "gorgeous costumes" (The Times), enchanting puppet work, and a kaleidoscope of colourful characters, this is a production that promises to transport audiences of all ages into the fantastical world of Wonderland.

The production has established a growing audience in London across its runs at the Marylebone Theatre and Riverside Studios, building on its international success in Australia, where it has played to over 100,000 people.

Nate Bertone said: “I'm thrilled to be bringing Alice back to London this summer! Our cast and creative team have crafted a Wonderland that is vibrant, imaginative, and brimming with curious surprises around every corner. I'm delighted to welcome both new and returning company members to this magical adventure, and most importantly, to invite audiences of all ages to join us down the rabbit hole.”

Producers Emily Lunnon and Ramin Sabi of DEM Productions said: “We're thrilled to be bringing Alice and the whole gang of Carroll's brilliant characters back to London this summer, reaching new family audiences at the beautiful Soho Theatre Walthamstow alongside our return to Riverside Studios in Hammersmith. With many familiar faces returning alongside some exciting new additions, we can't wait to share this visually stunning production of a British classic across the capital.”

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