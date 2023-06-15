Cast Revealed For SIZWE BANZI IS DEAD at MAST Mayflower Studios

MAST Mayflower Studios has today announced casting for their upcoming revival of Athol Fugard, John Kani & Winston Ntshona's Sizwe Banzi is Dead, which runs at the Southampton theatre from 6–14 October 2023.

Port Elizabeth in Apartheid South Africa. Sizwe Banzi, an African worker, has a passbook stating he was supposed to return home three days ago. Without a valid passbook, Sizwe cannot work and therefore cannot support his wife and four children.



After finding a dead body with a passbook valid to work in Port Elizabeth, Sizwe must decide whether his name defines who he is, or should he steal the dead man's identity in order to provide for his family. As he steps into the photographic studio, he must make that decision.

John Pfumojena (Peter Pan – National Theatre/Bristol Old Vic/Troubadour Theatre, The Jungle – The Curran, San Francisco/St Anne's, Brooklyn/Playhouse Theatre, London/Young Vic) will direct and perform as 'Styles' and 'Buntu', alongside Wisdom Iheoma (One Who Wants to Cross – Finborough Theatre, Dinner 18:55 – Leeds Playhouse) as the titular 'Sizwe Banzi'.

Pfumojena recently provided Musical Direction, Composition and Arrangements for the Olivier award-nominated production of For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy.

The production marks the first time that MAST Mayflower Studios has staged a classic South African play and is part of the theatre's ongoing vision to provide inspiring experiences for everyone, and to be a creative hub and centre of excellence for culture in Southampton.

After the run at MAST, the production will tour to the Exeter Northcott at the Barnfield (16 & 17 October) and then Theatre by the Lake in Keswick (27 & 28 October).

MAST Chief Executive and Creative Director Michael Okwell said of the production, “We are incredibly pleased to have such a talent as John Pfumojena directing this play, and to see his vision come to life. This is an exciting development at MAST as we expand our produced work. Having such a fantastic team of creatives makes this venture all the more exciting!”