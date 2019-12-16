Cast Announced for WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? at Tobacco Factory Theatres

Tobacco Factory Theatres has announced the casting of its co-production with Wiltshire Creative of Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? for spring 2020.



Pooky Quesnel and Mark Meadows will play Martha and George, the warring couple at the heart of Albee's exhilarating black comedy. Pooky Quesnel's theatre credits include The Suicide for The National Theatre and Romeo & Juliet for Manchester's Royal Exchange Theatre, but she will also be well known to audiences for her roles in several television series, including W1A, The A Word and Great Expectations. Mark Meadows trained at Bristol Old Vic Theatre School and has had an extensive career on stage. He will be most recently known to audiences at Tobacco Factory Theatres for playing the eponymous role in Tartuffe, for Shakespeare at the Tobacco Factory's production in 2017.



Playing Nick and Honey, the younger couple drawn into Martha and George's toxic games, will be Joseph Tweedale and Francesca Henry. Joseph Tweedale will be a familiar face to Tobacco Factory Theatres's audiences in recent years, having starred in the last two Factory Company seasons (Macbeth and A View From the Bridge in 2018 and A Midsummer Night's Dream and Our Country's Good in 2019). Having recently graduated from the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, Francesca Henry made her professional debut in 2018 in the award-winning play The Wolves at Stratford East. She will make her debut at Tobacco Factory Theatres next season.



For the full cast list and cast biographies, see tobaccofactorytheatres.com/cast-announced-for-whos-afraid-of-virginia-woolf/



This new production of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? builds on the electrifying drama of past Tobacco Factory Theatres productions such as Blue Heart, A View From the Bridge, Macbeth and Beautiful Thing. David Mercatali (Blue Heart, Dark Vanilla Jungle, Radiant Vermin) returns to Tobacco Factory Theatres to direct this exhilarating masterpiece in the Factory Theatre before taking it to co-producers Wiltshire Creative in Salisbury.



David said of his upcoming production: "This is one of the greatest plays ever written, a riveting combination of manipulative games and painful conflict. It thrills as much now as when written. We've assembled a stellar cast to perform it, and I can't wait to get to work with them."



David leads a creative team of local and national artists, including Designer Anisha Fields (A View From the Bridge, Beautiful Thing, Tobacco Factory Theatres), Sound Designer Dinah Mullen (Homing Birds, National Tour), Lighting Designer Chris Swain (Blue Heart, Beautiful Thing, Tobacco Factory Theatres) and Fight Director Kev McCurdy (Macbeth, Tobacco Factory Theatres).

A TOBACCO FACTORY THEATRES AND WILTSHIRE CREATIVE PRODUCTION

Edward Albee'S

WHO'S AFRAID OF Virginia Woolf?

Tobacco Factory Theatres Wed 19 February - Sat 21 March | PRESS NIGHT Tue 25 Feb 7.30pm

Wiltshire Creative Thu 26 March - Sat 11 April



Martha Pooky Quesnel

George Mark Meadows

Nick Joseph Tweedale

Honey Francesca Henry

George and Martha invite Nick and Honey to join them for a nightcap. It's way too late in the evening, but what do they have to lose?

David Mercatali (Blue Heart, Dark Vanilla Jungle, Radiant Vermin) returns to Tobacco Factory Theatres to direct Edward Albee's landmark black comedy. By turns brilliantly funny and utterly devastating, you won't want to look away.

Two professors and their wives living the American Dream. Following an innocent invitation after a college campus party, the paper-thin illusion that all is well starts to peel away as George and Martha realise they have a captive audience for their toxic domestic games. As dawn approaches, there is only one way this party can end. And whether they like it or not, everyone must play their part.

Pull up a chair and fix yourself a drink.

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? is presented by special arrangement with SAMUEL FRENCH LTD, a Concord Theatricals Company.





