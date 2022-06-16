Cast Announced For The Citizens Theatre's THE COMEDY OF ERRORS

The Citizens Theatre has today unveiled the cast for its touring production of Shakespeare's riotous tale of mistaken identity, The Comedy of Errors.

Directed by Artistic Director Dominic Hill, who is renowned for his fresh take on classics, this re-mounted five-star production features a multi-talented ensemble who will deliver witty dialogue, physical comedy and live music in a production bursting with energy.

Returning to the cast is John Macaulay, who was described as 'superb' (The National) for his performance in 2021. He has recently toured with Fatal Attraction (Ambassador Theatre Group) and has played several roles in productions with the Royal Shakespeare Company and Shakespeare's Rose Theatre as well as in TV shows including Waterloo Road, Burnistoun, Still Game and River City.

Also returning is Michael Guest. Lauded for his 'tremendous energy and neat hat tricks' (The National), he recently appeared as Puck in Scottish Opera's tour of A Midsummer Night's Dream and will be familiar to Citizens audiences who saw his 'heartfelt' (Reviewshub) performance as Bob Cratchit in the 2021 production of A Christmas Carol.

They are joined by Angus Miller who is well known for his screen role in hit TV show, Shetland, and for theatre productions including Let The Right One In (National Theatre of Scotland); The Duchess of Malfi (Citizens Theatre/Royal Lyceum Theatre) and as the devilish Sick Boy in Trainspotting (Citizens Theatre).

Bringing his musical prowess to the cast is actor, writer and musician John Kielty. Kielty has written many theatre scores including A to Z of Dundee (Dundee Rep), Dracula ReVamped (Òran Mór) and Time Oot (Toonspeak). He has also contributed to many award-winning musicals with his brothers, including Glasgow Girls for the National Theatre of Scotland.

Making their Citizens debuts are Esme Bayley (Edward the Second, Romeo and Juliet, Measure for Measure, Taming of the Shrew, Bard in the Botanics; The Elves and the Shoemaker, The Beacon; Gaslight, Perth Theatre) and Renee Williams (Hang, Tron Theatre; Horizonal Collaboration, Fire Exit; Up Close and Personal, Cumbernauld Theatre).

As part of the theatre's commitment to nurturing new talent, the cast is completed by Cindy Awor and Francesca Hess, who are the Citizens Theatre's 2022 Graduate Actors. For the past 11 years, the Citizens Theatre Graduate Actor Scheme, which is supported by the Ernst Maas Educational Trust and the Garrick Charitable Trust, has given many of Scotland's best up-and-coming actors their first career opportunities.

​

The Comedy of Errors will preview at The Beacon in Greenock (Fri 19 - Sat 20 Aug) before returning to the site of the original 2021 production at Scottish Opera's Production Studios at 40 Edington Street, Glasgow (Fri 26 Aug - Sat 3 Sep) as part of the outdoor festival, Live at No.40. The show will then travel to Perth Theatre (Wed 7 - Sat 17 Sep).