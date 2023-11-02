Cast Announced For The Dukes' A CHRISTMAS CAROL, 24 November- 31 December

Featuring a stellar company of 6 actors.

By: Nov. 02, 2023

POPULAR

BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Will Make Stage Premiere in 2024, With Music From Christina Aguilera Photo 1 BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Will Make Stage Premiere in 2024, With Music From Christina Aguilera, Sia, and More!
Photos: First Look at TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL at the Hope Mill Theatre Photo 2 Photos: First Look at TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL at the Hope Mill Theatre
ONLY FOOLS AND HORSES THE MUSICAL Will Embark on UK Tour Next Year Photo 3 ONLY FOOLS AND HORSES THE MUSICAL Will Embark on UK Tour Next Year
Landmark Theatres Brings RENT Back to the UK in 2024 Photo 4 Landmark Theatres Brings RENT Back to the UK in 2024

Cast Announced For The Dukes' A CHRISTMAS CAROL, 24 November- 31 December

Cast Announced For The Dukes' A CHRISTMAS CAROL, 24 November- 31 December

The Dukes Christmas show returns with a musical adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic tale. Featuring a stellar company of 6 actors, the cast has now been revealed.

The full cast includes: Gareth Cassidy (The Hobbit; The Dukes, Marvellous; SoHo Place) as Scrooge who returns to the Dukes following his multiple appearances in both Christmas and Park shows, Miriam O'Brien (Around The World in 80 Days; Theatre by the Lake, Faustus; Storyhouse Theatre) as the Ghost of Christmas Present, Courtney George (Shake The City; Leeds playhouse and Greenwich Theatre, Wonka; Warner Bros. Pictures) as the Ghost of Christmas Past, Claire Redcliffe ( Doctors; BBC, Eastenders; BBC) as Mrs. Fezziwig, Cameron McKendrick (Theatre Porto, Wake the Beast and Nwoko Arts) as Fred Tapper and Killian Macardle (Mischief Theatre) as Mr. Fezziwig. All the actors play multiple roles throughout the performance, bringing the story to life.

Joining the cast are four local young people who will perform as Tiny Tim, splitting the shows between them. Tiny Tim will be played by: Dylan Hay, Jack Ashcroft-Goulds, Emma Kennedy-Rose and Noah Szczypek.

Audiences will be invited to unwrap the magic this season with a musical adaptation of Charles Dickens classic tale, featuring toe-tapping music, festive fun and a touch of Christmas magic. This heart-warming and uplifting tale of redemption is the perfect festive treat for the whole family.

“Whilst Christmas cheer and goodwill thrive across Victorian England, grumpy Ebenezer Scrooge goes to bed on Christmas Eve with no compassion or love in his heart.

However, that night he is visited by the spirit of his old business partner Jacob Marley and is taken on a mystical journey through yuletides past, present and future – will he be able to see the error of his ways before it's too late?”

A Christmas Carol will be directed by Ellie Hurt, recent work includes: A Christmas Carol at Shakespeare North Playhouse; Murder Ballads at Liverpool's Royal Court, The Other Palace and Edinburgh Festival Fringe; Routes with Theatre Témoin (made with local refugees and asylum seekers). The creative team also includes; Rachel Walton-Daniels as Stage & Costume Designer, Zak Phillips-Yates as Movement Director, Rhiannon Hopkins as Musical Director and Brent Lees as Lighting Designer Kate Harvey as sound designer. 

This musical adaptation is brought to us by writers Kate Ferguson & Susannah Pearse.


Tickets are on sale now; Click Here or by contacting The Dukes Box Office on 01524 598500 or tickets@dukeslancaster.org.


School and Group Bookings are also available, please contact The Dukes Box Office on 01524 598500 or tickets@dukeslancaster.org




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Corn Exchange Newbury Reveals Spring 2024 Season Photo
Corn Exchange Newbury Reveals Spring 2024 Season

Berkshire is set for another incredible entertainment season this New Year, as Corn Exchange announce their Spring 2024 season. The January-April line up includes a diverse host of theatre, comedy, music, dance, and more, from returning classics to exciting new shows, all set to dazzle Newbury’s audiences.

2
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For TREASURE ISLAND at the Barn Theatre Photo
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For TREASURE ISLAND at the Barn Theatre

The Barn Theatre has released rehearsal images of their upcoming production of Treasure Island. Check out the photos here!

3
THE LIGHT PRINCESS Comes to The Albany in December Photo
THE LIGHT PRINCESS Comes to The Albany in December

A modern electronic musical theatre reimagining of The Light Princess without an evil sorceress lurking in the woods – because our heroine just is who she is, and maybe she doesn’t need to change to fit in, maybe the world needs to change instead. A kiss from a prince isn't going to cut it this time.

4
Cast Set For WIND IN THE WILLOWS at Shakespeare North Playhouse Photo
Cast Set For WIND IN THE WILLOWS at Shakespeare North Playhouse

Shakespeare North Playhouse has announced the cast for their upcoming Christmas production of The Wind in The Willows (24th Nov 23- 13th Jan 24).  The cast includes Dead Boodaghians (he/him) Keziah Joseph (she/they) Jenny Murphy (she/her) Katie Erich (she/her) Bryony Maguire (she/her) Oluwalonimi Owoyemi (he/him). 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Alex James Hatton Sings 'Bonnie' From the UK Tour of BONNIE AND CLYDE Video
Alex James Hatton Sings 'Bonnie' From the UK Tour of BONNIE AND CLYDE
See Highlights From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER! At HOME Manchester Video
See Highlights From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER! At HOME Manchester
Watch an All New Trailer For the UK and Ireland Tour of AND THEN THERE WERE NONE Video
Watch an All New Trailer For the UK and Ireland Tour of AND THEN THERE WERE NONE
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
I, Daniel Blake in UK Regional I, Daniel Blake
Belgrade Theatre (11/08-11/11)
Tess in UK Regional Tess
Cornerstone, Didcot (11/29-11/29)
Tess in UK Regional Tess
The Lowry (2/14-2/17)
The Circle in UK Regional The Circle
Richmond Theatre (2/20-2/24)
Tess in UK Regional Tess
Lighthouse Poole (2/21-2/22)
Cinderella in UK Regional Cinderella
Theatre Chipping Norton (11/15-1/14)
Branwen: Dadeni in UK Regional Branwen: Dadeni
Aberystwyth Arts Centre (11/15-11/17)
Oh What a Lovely War in UK Regional Oh What a Lovely War
Southwark Playhouse Borough (11/21-12/09)
180⁰ Chord in UK Regional 180⁰ Chord
Kings Arms Theatre (2/02-2/02)
Nerubashenko Ballet presents Swan Lake and The Nutcracker in UK Regional Nerubashenko Ballet presents Swan Lake and The Nutcracker
Richmond Theatre (1/11-1/13)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You