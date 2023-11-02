Cast Announced For The Dukes' A CHRISTMAS CAROL, 24 November- 31 December

The Dukes Christmas show returns with a musical adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic tale. Featuring a stellar company of 6 actors, the cast has now been revealed.

The full cast includes: Gareth Cassidy (The Hobbit; The Dukes, Marvellous; SoHo Place) as Scrooge who returns to the Dukes following his multiple appearances in both Christmas and Park shows, Miriam O'Brien (Around The World in 80 Days; Theatre by the Lake, Faustus; Storyhouse Theatre) as the Ghost of Christmas Present, Courtney George (Shake The City; Leeds playhouse and Greenwich Theatre, Wonka; Warner Bros. Pictures) as the Ghost of Christmas Past, Claire Redcliffe ( Doctors; BBC, Eastenders; BBC) as Mrs. Fezziwig, Cameron McKendrick (Theatre Porto, Wake the Beast and Nwoko Arts) as Fred Tapper and Killian Macardle (Mischief Theatre) as Mr. Fezziwig. All the actors play multiple roles throughout the performance, bringing the story to life.

Joining the cast are four local young people who will perform as Tiny Tim, splitting the shows between them. Tiny Tim will be played by: Dylan Hay, Jack Ashcroft-Goulds, Emma Kennedy-Rose and Noah Szczypek.

Audiences will be invited to unwrap the magic this season with a musical adaptation of Charles Dickens classic tale, featuring toe-tapping music, festive fun and a touch of Christmas magic. This heart-warming and uplifting tale of redemption is the perfect festive treat for the whole family.

“Whilst Christmas cheer and goodwill thrive across Victorian England, grumpy Ebenezer Scrooge goes to bed on Christmas Eve with no compassion or love in his heart.

However, that night he is visited by the spirit of his old business partner Jacob Marley and is taken on a mystical journey through yuletides past, present and future – will he be able to see the error of his ways before it's too late?”

A Christmas Carol will be directed by Ellie Hurt, recent work includes: A Christmas Carol at Shakespeare North Playhouse; Murder Ballads at Liverpool's Royal Court, The Other Palace and Edinburgh Festival Fringe; Routes with Theatre Témoin (made with local refugees and asylum seekers). The creative team also includes; Rachel Walton-Daniels as Stage & Costume Designer, Zak Phillips-Yates as Movement Director, Rhiannon Hopkins as Musical Director and Brent Lees as Lighting Designer Kate Harvey as sound designer.

This musical adaptation is brought to us by writers Kate Ferguson & Susannah Pearse.



Tickets are on sale now; Click Here or by contacting The Dukes Box Office on 01524 598500 or tickets@dukeslancaster.org.



School and Group Bookings are also available, please contact The Dukes Box Office on 01524 598500 or tickets@dukeslancaster.org