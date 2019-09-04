Cast Announced For TICK, TICK... BOOM! at the Bridge House Theatre

Casting is announced for the musical 'tick, tick... Boom!' by Jonathan Larson, directed by Guy Retallack, at The Bridge House Theatre SE20 from Monday 30 September - Sunday 27 October.

Press Performances: Friday 4 and Monday 7 October at 7.30pm.

Jon's girlfriend, Susan, wants to get married and move out of the city, his best friend, Michael, is making big bucks on Madison Avenue and yet Jon is still waiting on tables and trying to write the Great Musical Blockbuster...

Georgie Ashford (Susan) is currently in 'Oklahoma!' in Chichester. Her West End roles include Marilyn and 1st Cover Cynthia, 'Beautiful'; 1st Cover Ellie, Cover Magnolia, Julie, 'ShowBoat'; 1st Cover Diana, Maggie and Bebe, 'A Chorus Line'. She was 1st U/S Jenny Lind, 'Barnum' (UK Tour), Nell Freeman in 'Godiva Rocks' (Belgrade Theatre), and was in Daniel Evans'

production of 'Oliver!' at Sheffield Crucible.

James Hume (Michael) His West End roles include Bishop of Digne, 1st Cover Javert, Bamatabois and 1st Cover Thenardier, 'Les Misérables'. He was the Park Keeper/Von Hussler, 2nd Cover George Banks in 'Mary Poppins' (International Tour); Bamatabois, 'Les Misérables' (International Tour); Mr Etches, 'Titanic', Southwark Playhouse and

transfer to Tortonto, Canada.

Alex Lodge (Jon) His West End roles include 1st u/s Elder Price, 'The Book Of Mormon' (2016-2019); Herschel/Dance Captain, 'Rags the Musical'. On tour he played Fleet in 'Titanic' and Bobby C, 'Saturday Night Fever'. His other work includes Sam in 'Romance Romance' (Above the Stag); Straight Dave in 'Closer to Heaven' (Union); Joe Hardy, 'Damn Yankees' (Landor Theatre).

'tick, tick... Boom!' is an autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, who went on to win a Pulitzer and three Tony Awards for Rent. It's the story of the composer on the brink of turning 30, his fear of falling into oblivion, and the sacrifices he made to achieve his big break in the theatre. Set in 1990, 'tick, tick ... Boom!' is a compelling, endearing and personal story of discovery that embraces the universal ideal of holding onto your dreams through life's most difficult challenges.

'tick, tick... Boom!' will be directed by the venue's Artistic Director Guy Retallack. He said: "Jonathan Larson's late 20th century neurotic rock musical is alarmingly prescient. At a time when work/life balance feels ever more precarious Jon's search to make it in the Big Apple feels thrillingly relevant."

Produced by resident Artistic Producer, Rob Harris.

It has been announced that 'tick, tick... Boom!' will go into production soon for Netflix, directed by Lin Manuel Miranda (Hamilton).

NOTES TO EDITORS

Guy Retallack (Artistic Director) and Rob Harris (Artistic Producer) of the Bridge House Theatre have teamed up on many theatre productions included the multi-award-winning 'Thrill Me: The Leopold And Loeb Story' (Tristan Bates and Charing Cross Theatre, Arcola, Other Palace, Korea Arts, UK Tour), 'Twelfth Night' (Shakespeare Festival at The Globe Theatre - Neuss/Serbia ITAKA Festival), 'Plaid Tidings', 'Miracle On 34th Street', 'A Christmas Carol: More Or Less', 'It's a Wonderful Life' (Bridge House Theatre), 'The Last Session' by Steve Schalclin and Jim Brochu (Tristan Bates).

Both 'The Last Session' and 'Thrill Me: The Leopold And Loeb Story' were UK premieres.





