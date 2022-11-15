Cast Announced For THE WAY OLD FRIENDS DO At Birmingham Rep
The production receives its world premiere at The Rep from 17 Feb â€“ 4 Mar 2023.
Birmingham Rep and James Seabright have announced the full cast for Ian Hallard's brand new play, The Way Old Friends Do, which receives its world premiere at The Rep from 17 Feb - 4 Mar 2023.
Simultaneously tender and laugh-out-loud funny, this heartfelt story, written by and starring Ian Hallard (The Boys In The Band) is directed by Mark Gatiss (Sherlock, Dracula, Doctor Who, The League of Gentlemen).
The cast includes Donna Berlin (Doctors) James Bradshaw (Endeavour), Sara Crowe (Olivier Award winner for Private Lives), Andrew Horton (Jupiter's Legacy) and Rose Shalloo (Call The Midwife).
This wonderfully uplifting play also features the voices of two of the UK's best-loved performers, Miriam Margolyes and Paul O'Grady.
In 1988, two school friends tentatively come out to one another: one as gay, the other - more shockingly - as an ABBA fan. Nearly thirty years later, a chance meeting sets them on a brand-new path and they decide to form the world's first ABBA tribute band - in drag! But can their friendship survive the tribulations of a life on the road which includes platform boots, fake beards and a distractingly attractive stranger?
A story that will appeal to anyone who understands how it feels to be a fan: of ABBA or of anyone.
Following its run at Birmingham Rep, The Way Old Friends Do will embark on a tour of the UK, which will include its London premiere at The Park Theatre.
The Way Old Friends Do, which receives its world premiere at The Rep from 17 Feb - 4 Mar 2023. To book tickets visit Birmingham-rep.co.uk, call 0121 236 4455 or visit the box office during opening hours.
More Hot Stories For You
November 14, 2022
H2DANCE presents the programme for Fest en Fest â€“ the international festival of expanded choreography that presents UK & Nordic artists working across dance, performance, writing and visual art.
St John's Smith Square Presents BELLE EPOQUE FESTIVAL, 24- 27 November
November 14, 2022
New to St John's Smith Square for 2022, the Belle Epoque Festival is a tantalising peek into aÂ musical world turning its back on heavy symphonic styles. Over four days, the festival willÂ celebrate the gorgeous music of the late nineteenth and early twentieth century.Â
Report On Ukraine Cultural Leadership Dialogue Hosted At The Edinburgh International Culture Summit Released
November 14, 2022
Political and cultural leaders from across the UK interested in strengthening Ukraine's international standing and ready to support Ukrainian cultural colleagues and institutions affected by the war came together at this year's Edinburgh International Culture Summit in a Cultural Leadership Dialogue co-hosted with the Ukrainian Institute. Today the Summit and Ukrainian Institute have released a report which shares the testimonies and proactive ideas at the heart of those discussions.
THIS ONE'S FOR YOU - A TRIBUTE TO ELTON JOHN is Coming to Wonderville for Three Nights
November 14, 2022
For three Saturday nights 26th November, 3rd December and 17th DecemberÂ This One's for You - a tribute to Elton John isÂ coming to the West End of London. This show features a cast of 3 world class vocalists (Dougie Carter, Ali Higgins and David Bulley), get your tickets now to enjoy a night of all the classic Elton John hits!
Theatr Clwyd Lifts The Curtain On Decision-Making For Freelancers
November 14, 2022
Theatr Clwyd has announced the first five participants of their new Open Book scheme for freelancers. The scheme gives theatre freelancers a paid opportunity to get behind-the-scenes and gain vital insight into the processes, strategy, management, and decision-making of a major arts organisation.