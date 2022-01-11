Cast Announced For Regional Premiere Of AN ADVENTURE

The Octagon Theatre have today announced the cast for Vinay Patel's critically acclaimed production, An Adventure, which opens their 2022 spring season next month from Fri 4 - Sat 26 February.

A talented cast of 4 will bring this epic story to life - spanning seven decades and three continents, An Adventure follows the journey of a husband and wife as they leave India in the 1950s in search of a better, more exciting future.

The husband and wife, Rasik and Jyoti, will be played by Esh Alladi and Saba Shiraz respectively. Esh starred in the Octagon's 2019 First Bites play reading, Family Trees. His other stage credits include Hobsons Choice (Royal Exchange Theatre Manchester) and Out West: The Oversees Student (Lyric Hammersmith). An Adventure marks Saba's professional stage debut.

Joining Esh and Saba is Manchester actor Daon Broni as David. Daon's recent credits include voicing Nowt Worth More Than Sand (one of the Octagon's One Night in Bolton monologues), Two Horsemen (Jermyn Street Theatre) and Macbeth (Royal Exchange Theatre Manchester).

Completing the cast and also making her professional stage debut at the Octagon will be young performer, Jesscia Kaur who will play the parts of Sonal and Joy.

Follow Rasik and Jyoti as they as they leave Ahmedabad, India and navigate political tensions in 1950s Kenya and the turbulence of first-generation life in Britain in the 1960s and beyond.

Witty, charming and moving, this is a global story of upheaval, progress and revolution, seen through real people's everyday lives. The captivating story is by award-winning writer Vinay Patel, whose writing credits include Doctor Who and Murdered By My Father (BBC).

This production will be directed by Kash Arshad and designed by 2019 Linbury Prize winner TK Hay. The Linbury Prize is the UK's most prestigious award for Stage Design - providing a unique opportunity for graduating designers to work with professional theatre, dance and opera companies.

An Adventure director, Kash Arshad said: "Having the chance to work on a play that deals with so much of the history of the South Asian community in this country, as well as that of my own family is one I'm really relishing. I'm so excited to get started working with Vinay's script, which is so compelling, heartfelt and truthful. We have an amazing group of actors lined up, as well as a stellar creative team who I can't wait to work with to bring this epic, intimate, funny and heartbreakingly beautiful play to life."

The creative team for An Adventure includes: set and costume design by TK Hay, lighting and video design by Simeon Miller, sound design by Annie May Fletcher, movement direction by Jennifer Kay, video content by Grant Archer and assistant direction by Jameela Khan.

An Adventure comes to the Octagon Theatre from Fri 4 - Sat 26 February. Tickets start from £15 and are on sale now.

Find out more and book tickets via the Octagon Box Office on 01204 520661 or at octagonbolton.co.uk

The Octagon is a See it Safely and Good to Go approved venue complying with all the latest government guidance and have implemented Covid-safety measures to keep audiences safe.